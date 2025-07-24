Microsoft Just Ditched The Outer Worlds 2 $80 Price Tag—Is This Why?

After initially pricing The Outer Worlds 2 at $80, Microsoft has decided to walk back the game’s hefty price increase.

In a surprise post by Obsidian Entertainment, the developer acknowledged that the game should have been cheaper. However, is the price drop the result of The Outer Worlds sequel not doing well in pre-order sales?

Obsidian Announces that ‘The Outer Worlds 2’ is no longer $80

Back in May 2025, Microsoft angered players when they revealed they were increasing the price of Xbox games to $80. It was speculated that they were following Nintendo’s steep pricing of Mario Kart World. However, it now appears that Microsoft is abandoning its push for $80 games. In a July 23 update, Obsidian Entertainment revealed to fans that The Outer Worlds 2 was getting a price cut.

On X, Obsidian explained that The Outer Worlds 2 would now be sold for $69.99. In the social media post, the Avowed studio also acknowledged that players were not happy with its initial pricing.

“We have received your SOS via skip drone about the pricing. As an organization devoted to making sure that corporations do not go unfettered, we at the Earth Directorate have worked with [REDACTED] to revise the price of The Outer Worlds 2.”

The joke, of course, is that “redacted” is meant to be Microsoft. The American publisher followed up this announcement with its own statement, indicating that all Xbox Holiday games this year would aim for the new $70 price tag instead.

So it seems, in general, Microsoft is pulling back from its initial $80 pricing plan.

Is Obsidian’s new Sequel struggling with pre-order numbers?

While many fans were thrilled with the new $70 price tag, some questioned Microsoft’s motives behind the decision. Over on the gaming subreddit forum, users speculated that The Outer Worlds 2 might have been struggling with pre-orders. The most popular theory is that its sales were slow after Microsoft revealed it would retail for $80.

“Preorders must have been absolutely s**t,” a player said in reaction to the game’s new pricing. Another user exclaimed: “Considering their market position, I find it insane Xbox increased the prices of their games in the US to $80 before PlayStation did.”

One redditor simply wrote: “Pre-order numbers must have been real bad for them to admit this and pull back on the price.”

Of course, it’s pure speculation that The Outer Worlds 2 has low pre-order numbers. No one actually knows if this is the case. But it’s also pretty surprising to see Microsoft abruptly make this change, given that the whole industry seems to be moving towards the $80 price tag.

With the first Outer Worlds being incredibly short, I also think the sequel has a hurdle of convincing some players that it’s a full AAA title worth top-tier pricing. Still, the new $70 launch price certainly makes The Outer Worlds 2 sting a little less.