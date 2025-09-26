Gen Z’s Weed Habits Put Function Over Fun 

Gen Z this, Gen Z that. It seems the media can’t get enough of this plugged-in generation marked by rapid changes in technology and a whole lot of anxiety. Zoomers catch a lot of flack, and while some of it may be justified (like reports of Gen Z employees bringing their parents to work), I think there’s a lot we can learn from the second-youngest generation. Especially when it comes to their drug use.

Despite ongoing discourse about what truly qualifies as Gen Z, I’m sticking with Pew Research Center’s definition that considers Gen Z to be born in 1997 and onward. Some may argue that Gen Z begins a year earlier, but as a 1996 baby who remembers the dial-up tone and spent her formative years on Neopets, I’m taking a stance and declaring 1996 as the final millennial birth year.

Gen Z is the first generation where turning 21 doesn’t just mean bar hopping across town. Now, for of-age Zoomers across two dozen states, a 21-run can include a trip to the dispensary to stock up on everything from hash-covered joints and infused potato chips to a slew of electronic vape devices with fancy screens and settings. That kind of freedom naturally lends itself to a whole new world of cannabis use, or as the TikTokers say to get around censorship, “gardening.”

Gen Z’s “Gardening” Habits

Lots of chatter has circulated over the years about how Gen Z is drinking less alcohol than older generations. This seems to align with other sentiments about how Gen Z is focused on wellness, buying more wellness products and services than older generations (except for millennials, who purchase at the same rate.)

Additionally, Zoomers appear to prioritize health and wellbeing, with 62% marking it as a top priority in an EduBirdie poll. Despite this prioritization, 4 out of 10 Gen Z respondents in a Deloitte Global survey said they feel stressed or anxious almost all of the time.

So we have young, anxious adults who want to prioritize their health and well-being in a world of stress and uncertainty. And we know that the Zoomer generation is not really into tobacco or alcohol. That’s a good recipe for shifting cannabis habits.

How Gen Z Consumes Cannabis

According to data from Headset, Gen Z and Millennial consumers make up nearly 71% of all vape pen sales in the United States. This may be related to how younger people can’t seem to get enough of e-cigarettes, with the youth using vapes more than any other nicotine product. Given so many young people are introduced to vaping at a young age, it’s no surprise that Gen Z may be drawn to this easy-to-use, discreet cannabis option. But that doesn’t mean vapes are the only way Zoomers get high.

“I’m not picky. I’ll rip dabs, eat edibles, and I always have a penjamin on me,” says Katie Seccombe, Gen Z social media manager for New York and Florida-based dispensary chain, The Flowery.

(Translation: Penjamin = vape pen)

Ruben, a 27 year-old Gen Z budtender at Planet 13 dispensary, is also big on dabs, particularly for the quick convenience. “You don’t have to sit there and smoke it down. It’s just one dab, 20 seconds, and you’re stoned.”

One notable trend I picked up on as I learned more about these Gen Z cannabis habits is the separation from social activities. Cannabis use is often done quickly and discreetly among Zoomers, without any distinct desire for it to be a social activity.

“I consume all day, nonstop. Whether someone’s there or not, I’m still smoking,” says Gerard, another 27 year-old budtender at Planet 13. “It’s cool when my girl or my friends are there and we can smoke, but if they’re not there, I’m still going to smoke. It doesn’t change one way or another. Obviously, I’ll bring weed to a social outing, but I also bring weed wherever the hell I’m going.”

Why Gen Z Uses Cannabis

“What I’m seeing is that Gen Z’s relationship with cannabis looks completely different than it did for past generations,” says Barbara Guimarães, LMSW, founder of Mental Nesting and a licensed therapist and coach who works with children, teens, and adults. “For a lot of my clients, it’s not about rebellion or partying—it’s survival. They use it to get through the school day, fall asleep, or quiet their nervous system. It’s become a default coping mechanism.”

For Patrick Parkinson, a 26 year-old assistant manager at Planet 13, cannabis is synonymous with relief. “It’s taken away the pain and sleepless nights. Before cannabis I was diagnosed with a panic disorder, depression, generalized anxiety, and insomnia. After cannabis, I’m able to manage the symptoms these diagnoses came with, making my life much easier.”

Geoffrey Stewart, a cannabis PR professional in his twenties, says that his cannabis use is for functional reasons. “As a person with ADHD, it can help cut through the ‘noise’ or ‘fog’ that makes completing a task more difficult.”

Of course, Gen Z isn’t entirely focused on wellness and symptom relief. “I have friends who will smoke a joint like it’s nothing and I know people who will take one puff and have panic attacks for the next hour,” adds Stewart.

The Implications of Shifting Habits

According to Dr. Sam Zand, a psychiatrist and founder of Anywhere Clinic, a lot of Gen Z’s experimentation with substances stems from a therapeutic or spiritual angle. He notes that Zoomers often seek a nuanced approach to substance use that balances both self care and self exploration. But he recognizes that this can bring its own set of problems.

“The biggest hidden risk I see isn’t just psychosis or memory decline, but the erosion of emotional resilience. When a young adult reaches for THC every time they feel stressed, their brain never learns to regulate distress without a chemical buffer. Ten years later, they’re not just dependent on cannabis; they’ve missed critical years of building natural coping skills,” he says.

Justin Gurland, LMSW, founder of The Maze, a New York City-based alcohol-free members club, echoes these concerns. “Because substances like cannabis and nicotine vapes are so normalized–and often marketed as harmless–the guardrails are gone. Young people don’t always see the line between casual use and dependency, and by the time they do, it can already feel ingrained in their daily life. Accessibility plus potency plus normalization creates a much riskier environment than any previous generation has had to navigate.”

But like Gen Z’s cannabis habits, the big picture is more complex. Alongside new risks comes new benefits.

“Cannabis has also replaced riskier substances for some people. It’s not risk-free, but compared to heavy drinking or harder drugs, it may be less immediately dangerous. In that sense, their habits reflect a kind of harm reduction – they’re still experimenting, but often in ways that avoid some of the old-school risks,” adds Gurland.