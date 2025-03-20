4 Genius Songs Jay-Z Wrote After 40

It’s sort of a joke to say Jay-Z wrote any songs. The man doesn’t write down lyrics. Not as he comes up with them in the studio. Not after the song is all arranged in his head. Not even after the record has come out and is in stores or on streaming platforms. Everything is up in his noggin—the same noggin that has made him a billionaire artist and music mogul.

Still, Jay has written songs. Meaning, he’s composed them. And often the tracks have similar themes—rags to riches, the love of his badass wife (Beyoncé), how he had to sell drugs, and how he is the paragon of the American Dream. Jay dropped his debut album, Reasonable Doubt, at 27 and has maintained a decades-long career since.

Videos by VICE

Here, we wanted to highlight four songs the rapper wrote after his 40th birthday. A quartet of songs that prove Jay’s longevity in a business that often prides itself on staying young, staying hip, and staying aware of trends.

These are four genius songs Jay-Z wrote after 40 years old.

“Tom Ford” from Magna Carta Holy Grail (2013)

Born December 4, 1969, in Brooklyn, New York, Jay-Z released his LP, Magna Carta Holy Grail, in 2013 in his mid-40s. We should all be so lucky to achieve such professional and creative success at that stage in our lives! And one of the standouts on that record was the sticky hit, “Tom Ford.”

With a beat that is somehow both chaotic and subdued, Jay raps about his king-like lifestyle and his favorite fashion designer, the titular Tom Ford. It’s a song that blends the high life and the keen-eyed artist.

Play video

“The Story of O.J.” from 4:44 (2017)

A song with a message. Here, Jay talks about how people of color can achieve all the success in the world and still be reduced to something subhuman with a single word. For someone who often talks about the highs of his successful life, this was an insightful look into both his psyche and into the life of what it means to be Black in America. It may not be the easiest song to listen to, but it’s an important one.

Play video

“Otis” from Watch the Throne (2011)

A collaborative song with Kanye West, this track from the duo’s record, Watch the Throne, was an instant classic upon its release. While it’s harder to talk about today due to West’s constant inflammatory rhetoric and general societal nosedive, if we separate the art from the artist, it’s clear to see just how genius the two could be together. They’ve long been collaborative partners, featuring on each other’s albums. And in 2011, they decided to come together and co-headline this LP. Combined with Otis Redding’s iconic voice, this song is chef’s kiss.

Play video

“Apeshit” from Everything Is Love (2018)

Another collaborative effort—this time one we can celebrate—this track comes from husband and wife duo Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 2018 joint LP, Everything Is Love. Fine art blends with street culture as Queen B and Jay prove that when they join forces, there’s really nothing better. Grit meets glamor. Cement meets Cézanne. Hang this one in the Louvre, from the music video to the exciting song itself.