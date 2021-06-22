A Venture Capitalist Told Gen Z to Work Weekends if They Wanted To Be Successful

Just as most were ready to slip into a well-deserved weekend one Saturday morning earlier this month, someone on Twitter decided to drop an “unpopular opinion” that blew up to become a raging debate surrounding something most of us consider sacred: the weekend.

In a now-viral tweet posted on June 12, California-based venture capitalist and start-up builder Jordan Kong said that the best thing young people can do for their careers is to work on weekends.

Unpopular opinion: the best thing young people can do early in their careers is to work on the weekends. — Jordan Kong (@ImNotJK) June 11, 2021

In a Twitter thread, Kong said that “only quitters quit” and seemed to justify the hustle she chose in the past.

She recalled getting pre-diabetes while working over 90 hours a week in her early 20s, and how she suffered “stress-induced IBS” while working on her first start-up.

But in a following tweet, Kong said that she “wouldn’t trade any of it because the work has brought me tremendous joy and happiness.”

She said that working weekends was how she was able to “earn opportunities that were typically reserved for white guys who went to Harvard and Stanford and not an introverted, short, nerdy Asian female.”

In personal essays, some immigrants have previously spoken about how they are expected to work twice as hard to get the same benefits as locals. Many have long embraced a “the hustle never stops attitude” similar to Kong’s.

It’s what Elon Musk swore by when he said that “no one ever changed the world on 40 hours a week” in 2018. It’s what billionaire entrepreneur Ryan Selkis encouraged when he said in a now-deleted tweet from 2020 that “if you don’t work nights and weekends in your 20s, you’re not going to have a successful career.”

But in 2021, many are also now over this mentality.

Though Kong’s advice had its share of supporters, it was largely met with criticism. The post has been retweeted over 18,000 times, with many advising against celebrating work as the ultimate virtue. People called Kong out for encouraging an attitude that is leading to mass burnouts, identity crises, and loss of motivation.

https://twitter.com/RaeLJewett/status/1404188579228786699

Unpopular opinion: we should ban jobs. https://t.co/c6ra09UeHe — Arnesa Buljušmić-Kustura (@Rrrrnessa) June 15, 2021

Makes a note to not recommend any of the young people I mentor to work at one of your companies.



Balance matters; a full life matters; choosing to not be exploited by a company matters; establishing that balance and fullness starts early. — Grady Booch (@Grady_Booch) June 13, 2021

Like most things on the internet, the issue has since snowballed into a meme. Now, people are sharing “unpopular opinions” about “the best thing a young person can do” with humorous twists.

Unpopular opinion: the best thing young people can do early in their careers is scam their way into a rich family’s home staff and then slowly bring in their own relatives through a series of meticulously plotted schemes, culminating in an unsettling discovery in the basement — 박주현 (@hermit_hwarang) June 15, 2021

Unpopular opinion: The best thing young people can do early in their careers is quit their jobs to breathe life into their grandfather's old farm in a small town full of marriagable NPCs — Nightling Bug 🗝️ (@NightlingBug) June 13, 2021

Unpopular opinion: The best thing young people can do early in their careers is to abandon their identity and start over in a coastal New England town as a mysterious but beloved local bartender — jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) June 13, 2021

Unpopular opinion: the best thing young people can do early in their careers is open a portal to Hell, capture the first demon to emerge from it, consume its magic and use it to demolish your foes until you grow powerful enough to challenge Satan and crown yourself Lord of Hell https://t.co/I4AyV4F9JP — @rob-sheridan.com on BSky (@rob_sheridan) June 13, 2021

For many, the Twitter conversation was an important reminder to stop romanticising the notion that overworking is crucial for professional success.

According to a Harvard Business Review report, the system is built in a way where, more often than not, it’s the higher ups in a company who will reap the rewards of an employee’s efforts.

Work from home practices brought by the pandemic have blurred the lines between office hours and down time, creating an “always on” situation that became debilitating and draining for many.

The pandemic also exposed the inefficiencies of toxic hustle culture and steered important conversations around prioritising physical and mental health.

Even the World Health Organization acknowledged that long working hours were leading to increasing deaths from heart diseases and strokes, based on research conducted in 2016.

Some Twitter reactors have acknowledged that it’s a privilege to not have to juggle multiple jobs and slog long hours due to financial inequality. Others have pointed out that as an immigrant kid, Kong’s statements are fairly well-meaning and encourage young Asians to ace the system by playing into it.

Insane that people are still tripping about this tweet.



To me, it means to stay in a *flow*. Putting in some time each day helps me prioritize. If you have goals or enjoy your job this shouldn’t be controversial. She’s not telling ppl to clock in at a service job for free. https://t.co/AZmkrB2rvj — Eade (@eade_bengard) June 16, 2021

But if the Twitter reactions are any indication, many young people are just done with people telling them what to do with their time.

