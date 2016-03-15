Get Nice and Sweaty with This Guest Mix from Le Tigre’s JD Samson

Ahead of this weekend’s Yo! Sissy bash in London, Le Tigre’s JD Samson has turned in one of the sweatiest hours of house and disco we’ve heard in a long, long time. Get it on and prepare to get drenched.



For the uninitiated, Yo! Sissy is Berlin’s first international queer music festival. On Saturday, March 19th the Yo! Sissy crew are beaming straight into the heart of Hackney for a night of debauchery down at legendary alternative nightspot the Glory. Samson will be joined by the likes of Laura Clock and QBoy and you can bet your bottom dollar that this one’s going to be more fun than sitting in to find out who killed Simon Cowell on Saturday Night Takeaway while waiting for a tray of pork chops to defrost.

Get stuck into Samson’s mix below.

Yo! Sissy takes place on March 19th. Head here for further information.