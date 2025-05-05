Ghost Broke Some Surprising Records With Their New Album ‘Skeletá’

Ghost is dominating the rock world, and their new album, Skeletá, just scored some records that prove they are a force to be reckoned with.

The new album has become the first rock record in five years to land at the number one spot on the Billboard 200 chart, Metal Injection reported. The last rock band to do so was AC/DC, who achieved the milestone with their album Power Up back in 2020.

Breaking it down: Skeletá moved 86,000 units in its first week. Fascinatingly, 77,000 of those units were physical media sales, 44,000 of which were vinyl. Now, with that in mind, Metal Injection also noted that the album scored the the biggest sales week for any hard rock album on vinyl the current music era, and it has only been beested by two other records, both from 2023: Blink-182’s One More Time…(49,000) and Boygenius’ The Record (45,000).

Additionally, Skeletá landed at No. 1 on a number of U.S. charts, including U.S. Album, Vinyl Album, Indie Store Album, Independent Album, Rock Album, Rock and Alternative Album, and Hard Rock Album charts. It also did very well abroad, topping the charts in Sweden, Germany, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, and Finland.

Ghost On Tour

Ghost recently embarked on the Skeletour World Tour 2025 in support of their new album. Fans can find those dates below.

05/07/25 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena

05/08/25 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

05/10/25 – Lodz, PL – Atlas Arena

05/11/25 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

05/13/25 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

05/14/25 – Oberhausen, DE – Rudolf Weber-ARENA

05/15/25 – Hannover, DE – ZAG Arena

05/17/25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

05/20/25 – Tampere, FI – Nokia Arena

05/22/25 – Linköping, SE – Saab Arena

05/23/25 – Sandviken, SE – Göransson Arena

05/24/25 – Oslo, NO – Oslo Spektrum

07/05/25 – Birmingham, UK – Back to the Beginning

07/09/25 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

07/11/25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

07/12/25 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

07/13/25 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

07/15/25 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

07/17/25 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena

07/18/25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

07/19/25 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

07/21/25 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

07/22/25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

07/24/25 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

07/25/25 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

07/26/25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

07/28/25 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

07/29/25 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

07/30/25 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

08/01/25 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

08/02/25 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

08/03/25 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

08/05/25 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

08/07/25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

08/09/25 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

08/10/25 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

08/11/25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

08/14/25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

08/15/25 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

08/16/25 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

09/24/25 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes

09/25/25 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes