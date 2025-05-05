Ghost Broke Some Surprising Records With Their New Album ‘Skeletá’

Ghost is dominating the rock world, and their new album, Skeletá, just scored some records that prove they are a force to be reckoned with.
The new album has become the first rock record in five years to land at the number one spot on the Billboard 200 chart, Metal Injection reported. The last rock band to do so was AC/DC, who achieved the milestone with their album Power Up back in 2020.
Videos by VICE
Breaking it down: Skeletá moved 86,000 units in its first week. Fascinatingly, 77,000 of those units were physical media sales, 44,000 of which were vinyl. Now, with that in mind, Metal Injection also noted that the album scored the the biggest sales week for any hard rock album on vinyl the current music era, and it has only been beested by two other records, both from 2023: Blink-182’s One More Time…(49,000) and Boygenius’ The Record (45,000).
Additionally, Skeletá landed at No. 1 on a number of U.S. charts, including U.S. Album, Vinyl Album, Indie Store Album, Independent Album, Rock Album, Rock and Alternative Album, and Hard Rock Album charts. It also did very well abroad, topping the charts in Sweden, Germany, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, and Finland.
Ghost On Tour
Ghost recently embarked on the Skeletour World Tour 2025 in support of their new album. Fans can find those dates below.
05/07/25 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena
05/08/25 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
05/10/25 – Lodz, PL – Atlas Arena
05/11/25 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena
05/13/25 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
05/14/25 – Oberhausen, DE – Rudolf Weber-ARENA
05/15/25 – Hannover, DE – ZAG Arena
05/17/25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
05/20/25 – Tampere, FI – Nokia Arena
05/22/25 – Linköping, SE – Saab Arena
05/23/25 – Sandviken, SE – Göransson Arena
05/24/25 – Oslo, NO – Oslo Spektrum
07/05/25 – Birmingham, UK – Back to the Beginning
07/09/25 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
07/11/25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
07/12/25 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
07/13/25 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
07/15/25 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
07/17/25 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena
07/18/25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
07/19/25 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
07/21/25 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
07/22/25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
07/24/25 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
07/25/25 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
07/26/25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
07/28/25 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
07/29/25 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
07/30/25 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
08/01/25 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
08/02/25 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
08/03/25 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
08/05/25 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
08/07/25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
08/09/25 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
08/10/25 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
08/11/25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
08/14/25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
08/15/25 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
08/16/25 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
09/24/25 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes
09/25/25 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes