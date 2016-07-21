Giggs is Back with the Menacing UK Rap of “Whippin Excursion”

Giggs has the kind of deep, easy, perennially chill South London drawl that can transform a casual putdown into a par so painful it makes you physically wince – and in “Whippin Excursion”, the latest offering from his upcoming album Landlord, he does it again. “You’re not a gangsta, you’re just the internet version” he raps, and with one dismissive flick of the wrist and a swift turn of the head, he turns his opponent into a quivering pile of mush on the floor. Easy.

The video that accompanies the track (his first official single in four years), which was directed by Post Diddy, sees the UK rap don take a stroll through a low key house party where his mates chop up some weed, his girlfriend perches on the bed looking hot and casually scrolling through her phone, and a bunch of dancers in head-to-toe black bounce around looking stylish in maroon Pumas.

Watch the below and scroll down to read the full Landlord tracklist:

1. Intro

2. The Blow Back ft. Stormzy & Dubz

3. Whippin’ Excursion

4. Just Swervin’

5. The Process

6. Lock Doh ft. Donae’o

7. The Best ft. Amstar & Youngs Teflon

8. Slippin’

9. 501 (Hollow & Heston) ft. Casisdead

10. Of Course ft. Rico Love

11. Savage ft. Kyle

12. Lyrical Combat ft. Dubs & Casisdead

13. Clipped Him ft. Gunna Dee

14. The New Sh*t