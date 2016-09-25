Giorgio Moroder Pays Special Tribute to Space Ibiza in a New Mix

Giorgio Moroder has created a mix for Cr2 Records’ three-disc tribute titled Space Ibiza: 1989-2016. The compilation is set to drop September 30.

According to DJ Mag, in addition to Moroder, the compilation also includes mixes from Erick Morillo and Cr2 Records boss Mark Brown. Moroder’s selections include tracks by Daft Punk, Jorin Voorn, and Tensnake.

Videos by VICE

Space Ibiza, the popular Ibiza nightclub, permanently shutters next week with a closing party on October 2 featuring Carl Cox, Maceo Plex, Tale of Us, Eats Everything and more. The Ushuaïa group will take over the space.

“Space Ibiza: 1989-2016” tracklist:

1. Daft Punk – “Giorgio By Moroder”

2. Joris Voorn – “Chase The Mouse”

3. Giorgio Moroder – “From Here To Eternity (Danny Tenaglia Superdub)”

4. Cerrone – “Supernature”

5. Cloud One – “Disco Juice”

6. Joey Negro – “Free Bass (Joey Negro Funk Equation Mix)”

7. Alexander Robotnick – “Problemes D’Amour”

8. Gino Soccio – “Dancer”

9. Tensnake – “Coma Cat”

10. Giorgio Moroder – “Evolution (Roger Sanchez Extra Terrestrial Mix)”

11. Giorgio Moroder – “Déjà Vu (feat. Sia)”





In August, Moroder revealed he would rather stay at home and have a nice meal than go out to a club.