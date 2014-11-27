Girl Eats Food: Testicle Festival

Every summer, a dedicated gang of ball-chefs from across the globe gathers in the foothills of Mount Rudnik, Serbia, to test their mettle in the infamous World Testicle Cooking Championship. It’s a weekend-long celebration of testes, complete with music, moonshine, lax food-safety standards and a worrying number of rusty knives. This year, our host Jo Fuertes-Knight is competing for the chance to hoist “The Ballcup” with her spicy twist on a classic recipe for Rocky Mountain Oysters. But first, she’ll have to learn to peel horse nuts …

