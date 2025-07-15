‘Go Mecha Ball’ Is a Criminally Underrated Twin Stick Roguelike Shooter That Uses Momentum in Amazing Ways

Sometimes, a game just speaks to you before you even pick it up. A combination of twin stick shooting, pinball physics, and a feline-esque protagonist? Sign me right up. Go Mecha Ball is one of those games that immediately sings the second you boot it up. Feeling like a sugar rush mixed with an EDM fever dream, this roguelike is one that I can’t stop thinking about lately. Utilizing momentum in Mecha Ball form, I can smash into enemies, deny their attacks, claim more ammo, and blast the living crap out of everything on the screen. Three waves, next stage. It’s fast, furious, and ferocious, and I need everybody to stop what they’re doing and check this one out as soon as possible.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Momentum Means Everything in ‘Go Mecha Ball,’ and It’s Utilized in Such Amazing Ways

Go Mecha Ball is a game all about speed. Well, speed, and bashing into enemies as a giant pinball. Pulling in the left trigger lets Cat Rascal turn into a motorized pinball. A tap of the right trigger will send them catapulting ahead at high speeds. Need more ammo for your guns? Bash into your enemies. Want to see if you can be lucky enough to get some health to save your run? Smash into enemies. Eager to destroy something without firing a single round? Crash into your enemies. They say violence isn’t the answer, but it is in Go Mecha Ball. This pinball form is more useful than that, and saying it’s only for inflicting harm would be underselling the game severely.

It’s also amazing for traversal and platforming. Stages in Go Mecha Ball have a surprising amount of verticality, and using this Mecha Ball form allowed me to zip between portions of the level. Breaking out in mid-jump, I could blast through hordes of enemies before even touching the ground. It’s exhilarating in all the right ways. While Go Mecha Ball is available on Xbox Game Pass, it’s worth its weight in gold and would likely suit a portable PC quite nicely. It’s short. It’s sweet. But most importantly, it feels like a Saturday Morning Cartoon masquerading as a stylish and unique roguelike, one that deserves far more attention.