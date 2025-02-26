GOG Dreamlist Manifestations: Join Me, Action RPG Lovers — Let’s (Maybe) Resurrect ‘Brave Fencer Musashi’

In life, there’s always “The One That Got Away.” Well, in this particular case, it’s “The One That Never Returned.” Brave Fencer Musashi is a classic action RPG that came out in Ye Olde 1998 (ugh) for the PlayStation 1. While the first game I actively remember ever playing was Spyro the Dragon, Brave Fencer Musashi was the first RPG I ever fell madly in love with. Which is why I need your collective powers to boost it on the GOG Dreamlist. We can do it — if you haven’t played it, let me break it down for you further!

…You know what? No. Instead, I’m going to let a fellow Brave Fencer Musashi fan who already advocated for it on the GOG Dreamlist tell y’all what’s good. “I own 4 copies of this game and it is absolutely hands down my favorite video game of all time. If GoG can do the impossible and bring this game to PC I would buy so many copies for friends and family,” one impassioned GOG user states!

“It’s crazy to think about how this game fit onto one ps1 disc. The character design, music, and story are what shaped me and my interests. I play this game every year for my birthday and it means so much to me. I can’t think of anything else that impacted me more than this game.”

come on, look at that little goober! he deserves the runback, gog!

Look, I have zero delusions that this will actually go anywhere. I was number 513 to boost Brave Fencer Musashi on the GOG Dreamlist myself. Comparatively, Black and White has a staggering 84,134 votes as of this writing. Maybe Musashi will never again see the light of day on modern hardware, and that’s just a horrific shame.

Brave Fencer Musashi was pre-merger Square at its best. The story was appropriately insane, Musashi and the supporting cast were hilarious and personable, the ability absorption mechanic led to many interesting puzzle solutions — and that’s only a small handful of reasons why Musashi should come back. It’s nowhere near the GOG Dreamlist radar of usual suspects, but, hey. You never know if you never try, right? Who knows? Maybe someone just needed to hear that Musashi is sorely missed.