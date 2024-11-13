Waypoint Wishlist: PS1 Edition

With the dawn of a new era of gaming emerging in 1995, the PlayStation 1 became one of the most iconic systems of all time. With all-time greats like the PS1’s Ape Escape peppering the catalog, it’s hard to imagine a system that has shaped the lives of more gamers than this. Well, maybe the PlayStation 2, but that’s a Waypoint Wishlist article for another day.

With that in mind, our first annual edition of Waypoint Wishlist tackles our favorite games from this generation and begs the question: why haven’t these killer titles been remastered/remade yet?

Videos by VICE

Screenshot: Squaresoft

Brave Fencer Musashi is one of the best PS1 games I’ve ever had the pleasure of playing. It’s a crime Sony hasn’t allowed this gem to pop back up on any Classics libraries. So, Brave Fencer Musashi is an action RPG from a time when you didn’t immediately think of Soulslikes when the subgenre came up. One of the game’s core features sees Musashi absorbing enemies’ essence and using their abilities to strike back or solve puzzles. Not unlike Kirby, if I can simplify it as such. The moment-to-moment gameplay dances between an energetic action game, a tense platformer, and a goofy collection of mini-games.

And the boss fights? Classics. The banter between characters? Charming. Further, Musashi himself is a petulant jerk, and everyone makes fun of him constantly for being short. The “silly anime” vibes are as authentic as can be! Plus, the plot goes for it. I don’t want to spoil anything in the event the Sony Gods hear me and want to actually remake/remaster Brave Fencer Musashi. Know that you will certainly not see whole sections of the game coming. You just won’t.

In my mind, this is an easy remaster. Sharpen those graphics, clean up the audio, and you’ve got a 10/10 game waiting to be played! Also, if it wouldn’t be so sacrilegious to my childhood, I’d say remake it. However, I’m still working through trauma from the game’s “sequel,” Musashi: Samurai Legend. Don’t even talk to me about that game. Let Brave Fencer Musashi live, Sony! …Please.

Screenshot: Hudson Soft

No fighting game filled me with as much joy as the PS1’s Bloody Roar. Being able to transform into different beasts mid-fight was just cool as hell to a younger me. Every character was uniquely designed to reflect their beastly counterpart, the transformations were awesome, and the fighting action itself was solid.

I’m not even entirely sure the concept would translate well. We’ve got a lot of fighters out there and they all play it relatively straight. But for nostalgia purposes and just flat-out being interesting? Yeah, this game needs to make a comeback. We need more interesting games.

Screenshot: Sony Computer Entertainment

Come on, Sony. You can’t tease us like that with a full remaster/remake of MediEvil and leave the better of the two to rot in the dirt. While MediEvil is a great game in its own right, the sequel was better in every way, shape, and form. You already have the skeleton lying before you, just slap this one together and give the fans what they deserve.

Overall, the remaster/remake of MediEvil was an amazing experience, brought to life with vibrant, beautiful graphics and incredible sound design. The sequel has the potential to blow it out of the water by being built for the PlayStation 5. Give us some crazy DualSense haptics, blow our minds with 4K/60FPS, and just make a MediEvil 2 remake happen already, dammit!

If you’re not going to do that, can you at least consider remaking Wild 9 or something?

Basically, countless games on the PS1 deserve the full remake/remaster treatment. The original Silent Hill is another frontrunner for some well-deserved TLC. Maybe a Legend of Dragoon remaster? Maybe Limited Run can look at the other Eidos property besides Gex and bring Ninja: Shadow of Darkness back into the spotlight. Tune in next week for another edition of Waypoint Wishlist!