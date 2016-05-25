Golden Beet Poke Recipe

“I invented golden beet poke.”
Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
2 cups roasted golden beets, sliced
1 tablespoon grated ginger
3 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon organic sugar
1 tablespoon sesame oil
1 scallion, sliced
1/2 Maui onion, sliced
lime juice, to taste
cilantro, to taste
sesame seeds, to taste
cooked white rice
Directions
- Place the freshly grated ginger into a large bowl. Finely slice the scallions and the onion and toss into the bowl. Add the cane sugar, soy sauce, and sesame oil to the bowl and stir to incorporate.
- Hit it with some lime juice, sesame seeds, and cilantro to liven it up. Adjust the seasoning to your liking. Add to the beets and serve over white rice (optional).