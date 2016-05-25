VICE
Golden Beet Poke Recipe

“I invented golden beet poke.”

Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

2 cups roasted golden beets, sliced
1 tablespoon grated ginger
3 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon organic sugar
1 tablespoon sesame oil
1 scallion, sliced
1/2 Maui onion, sliced
lime juice, to taste
cilantro, to taste
sesame seeds, to taste
cooked white rice

Directions

  1. Place the freshly grated ginger into a large bowl. Finely slice the scallions and the onion and toss into the bowl. Add the cane sugar, soy sauce, and sesame oil to the bowl and stir to incorporate.
  1. Hit it with some lime juice, sesame seeds, and cilantro to liven it up. Adjust the seasoning to your liking. Add to the beets and serve over white rice (optional).

From Action Bronson’s Hawaiian Getaway

