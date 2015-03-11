Aging Punks, Rejoice! It’s the First Good Riddance Song in Nine Years



Photo by Alan Snodgrass

As we get older, we—the aging masses—want some things to stay the same. It’s natural, really. You get accustomed to things being, looking, and sounding a certain way and you can’t teach an old dog new tricks and whatnot. So naturally, punk fans who have been waiting on Good Riddance to put out a new album for nearly a decade will not be disappointed with what they hear on the first track, “Dry Season.” It’s the Santa Cruz staple sounding pretty much exactly the way you left them—snotty and fast with that West Coast punk vibe. It’s like we put them a time capsule labeled “Punk Stuff” ten years ago, dusted it off today, and this is what was inside. Oh look, there’s a studded belt in here too.

Videos by VICE

“Dry Season” is from Peace in Our Time, Good Riddance’s first album since temporarily disbanding in 2007. It’s out on April 21 via Fat Wreck Chords. Listen to the track from the punk lifers below. Same as they ever were.



Tour dates:

04/16/15 Hollywood, CA, Troubadour, w/ Bad Cop/Bad Cop, A Wilhelm Scream

04/17/15 San Diego, CA, Brick By Brick, w/ Bad Cop/Bad Cop, A Wilhelm Scream

04/18/15 Santa Barbara, CA, Velvet Jones, w/ Bad Cop/Bad Cop, A Wilhelm Scream

05/02/15 Meerhout, Belgium, Groezrock

06/05/15 San Francisco, CA, Slim’s w/ Death By Stereo & Bad Cop/Bad Cop

06/06/15 Santa Cruz, CA, The Catalyst w/ Death By Stereo & Bad Cop/Bad Cop

06/20/15 Montebello, QC Canada, Amnesia Rockfest ’15