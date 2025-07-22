Google Just Gave Us an Official Glimpse of the Pixel 10 Pro

Every year Google reveals a new Pixel. And every year the leakers and rumor mongers descend like flies on a picnic potato salad.

Google should be honored. It shows that they’ve long since achieved their adolescent dream of having a smartphone family considered and talked about in the same breaths as Apple’s iPhone and Samsung’s Galaxy.

The Pixel 10 debuts officially on August 20, 2025, but Google’s own Google Store is showing off the Pixel 10 Pro early. I can hardly call it a sneak peek, as it shows basically the entire back of the thing. It’s more of a hard stare, if anything.

google pixel 10 pro – credit: google

What it shows

Much of the Pixel 10 Pro’s design is exactly what we expected. There are no major changes, no huge shift away from the prominent camera bar that seems inspired by LeVar Burton’s eyewear from Star Trek.

It’s tough to tell what the color is, exactly, based on the boudoir lighting that clocks the phone partly in shadows. What it appears to be is a bluish silver, but I only saw it after somebody pointed out that that’s what it looks like to them.

When I first saw it, I took it to be a flat black with a lot of light bouncing off it. Who knows. I suppose we’ll find out in four weeks, almost on the dot. Until then, all we can do is wait. Oh, and sign up for more automated emails, because we all need more of those.

“Get an exclusive offer on August 20 from Google Store when you sign up for emails,” teases Google, before adding that the offer is for new subscribers only. Don’t be stingy, Google. Just give current subscribers the offer.

Think about it. These are people who’re already semi-interested in your likely $1,000 phone. Why punish them? An offer withheld is as good as negative enticement.