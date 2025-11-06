Google Maps’ Gemini Upgrades Actually Look Pretty Good

My eyes glossed over when I saw AI mentioned, but I read Google’s November 5 announcement anyway: “We’re introducing the first hands-free, conversational driving experience in Google Maps, built with Gemini and our comprehensive information about the real world,” said Google’s blog post announcing the new feature.

“It’s like having a knowledgeable friend in the passenger seat who can confidently help you get where you’re going.” My first thought was that Google invented the world’s first disembodied know-it-all backseat driver, but some of these features sound pretty sweet.

Useful features coming up on your right?

Even though I rely upon Google Maps for all my biking navigation, walking navigation, and public transit navigation, I gave up on it for driving navigation many years ago.

It never gave me directions far enough in advance compared to Apple Maps, and Siri was always more responsive when asking it for help or to repeat directions. Then, after a while, I defected to Waze.

Over the past eight years, I’ve regularly checked back in on Google Maps to see if its driving navigation has improved enough to get me to switch back to it, and it never convinced me.

Rather than only giving you directions such as “turn right in 500 feet,” as Google Maps currently does, it’ll now use landmarks, such as “turn right after the Thai Siam Restaurant.” If it works properly, that’ll be a major boon for when you’re overwhelmed in rush hour traffic or driving in an unfamiliar area.

You’ll also be able to report conditions through voice commands. I was never thrilled with Google Maps’ requests for me to update it on traffic slowdowns, accidents, and such because I didn’t want to take my eyes off the road long enough to look at my phone. Now you can just speak such traffic or road condition reports out loud, and Google Maps will log them to keep other drivers updated.

“Gemini in navigation starts rolling out in the coming weeks on Android and iOS everywhere Gemini is available, with Android Auto on the way,” Google said. Some features, such as Gemini proactively warning of heavy traffic ahead or road closures, are only coming to Android for now.