A Look at Google Maps’ Four New Features

Back in February, I wrote that Google still has a way to go if it wants to dethrone Waze as the best of the navigation apps for driving. Funny, because Google owns Waze, having acquired it way back in 2013 but leaving its team to operate and develop it independently from Google Maps.

The two stablemates are competitors, but I’ve never much cared for Google Maps as a driving navigation app. Google has been diving into updates for the platform heavily this year, though, and some of them look pretty good. We’ve got another round of fresh updates announced today by Google, too.

“While Maps already shows you if a charger is available right now from networks like Tesla Superchargers and Electrify America, it could be in use by the time you get there,” Google writes. “Now, you can see how many chargers will likely be available upon your arrival by just searching for ‘EV chargers’ in Maps.”

Of course, because it’s 2025, it comes down to AI. Google Maps uses it to analyze past EV charger use to predict how many, if any, will be free by the time you’re nearby. There’s no word on whether it’ll be available for Apple users, only that it’ll start rolling out next week to cars with Android Auto or Google built into their infotainment systems (the big screen in the center of the dash).

The next update, I don’t really understand. You can now use an alias (Google calls it a nickname) to leave reviews for businesses. I’m not exactly sure how this helps. While the internet’s 1990s dream of people using their real names to prevent verbal abuse turned out to be horribly misguided, I wonder about the tendency to encourage more abusive reviews if people can hide their real names on Google Maps.

Google is cramming its Gemini AI into every nook and cranny it can, so it wouldn’t be a Google Maps update if it didn’t include Gemini. When you search for places now, you’ll see “know before you go” tips, gleaned from the web via Gemini. Think tips on where to find parking nearby and the best items to order from the menu.

The last update is for the indecisive. It offers tips on trending event spaces, restaurants, and local sights near your current location. The Explore tab will now also show you “curated lists” from outlets such as Viator, Lonely Planet, and OpenTable, in addition to “local influencers.” Not sure how I feel about that last part.