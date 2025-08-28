Google Pixel 10 Drops Today—Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Few smartphones hold the sort of industry-wide awe and respect, plus the customer devotion, as the Google Pixel. Apple’s iPhone is up there, sure. And so is the Samsung Galaxy. In Western markets, that’s the smartphone royalty.

Google released the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold a week ago for pre-order, and the wait is almost over.

Videos by VICE

As of August 28, you’ll be able to walk into a store and leave with a Pixel 10 or order one online and have it ship out as soon as they can process the order and pack it.

The Pixel 10 Goes on Sale on August 28

Discounts range from $100 to $350 in store credit, depending on which version of the Pixel 10 you order. The pricier the phone you pre-order, the bigger your credit.

Order the base-level Pixel 10, which starts at $799, and that gets you a $100 credit at Amazon, Google, and Best Buy.

The Pixel 10 Pro (and larger Pro XL) starts at $999. That’s only for the base version with 128GB of storage. That’s not much storage for 2025. 256GB should be standard, and I encourage you to buy that option for your own sake down the line, unless you really don’t take many photos or videos.

Anyway, Amazon, Google, and Best Buy all offer a $200 credit, no matter which storage option (128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB) you choose.

For the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Amazon found itself outgunned and, I’d bet, a little embarrassed that it only offered $300 in credit for pre-orders this past week when Google and Best Buy were offering $350. Amazon has rectified that. They now offer $350 in credit for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, too.

A word of warning if ordering from Amazon: Make sure you click the button on the product page. to redeem the store credit before you check out. Otherwise you lose out on what’s basically free money.

It’s less confusing than the separate product cards that Amazon was initially using for pre-orders, but it’d still suck to miss out on hundreds of dollars just because you skimmed over a checkbox.