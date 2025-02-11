The Google Pixel 9a Colors Just Leaked

It’s not exactly the Willy Wonka rainbow of color. It isn’t even available in as many colors as Trix cereal. Nonetheless, we’ve got a fairly solid idea of the four colors of the upcoming Google Pixel 9a, thanks to a more-credible-than-most leak.

Android Authority snagged an exclusive when it posted images of what they say are the official Google-branded cases for the upcoming smartphone, “thanks to a source inside Google.”

Since the four case colors are said to match the colors of the phones themselves, as is the norm for each entry of the Pixel series, we can surmise the Pixel 9a’s colors before Google even says an official word about them.

images of the four silicone cases – credit: android authority

more power equals less choice

There’s nothing shocking or revolutionary about the case’s design. Crafted in silicone with a microfiber lining to protect the phone from abrasions that can occur when dirt and grit get between the case and phone, it largely follows the look and form of the Pixel 9 case.

The only real change is the removal of the raised edge that rings the camera, since the Pixel 9a will have a flush camera bar. It doesn’t protrude, so it doesn’t need the rim for that extra bit of protection.

Google hasn’t finalized the names of the colors, according to Android Authority, but three of the colors look like the same shades of colors for past Pixel phones: Peony (pink), Obsidian (black), and Porcelain (white). Android Authority lists the purple as Iris, although that too seems to be tentative.

Previous rumors, as suggested by Tech Radar, say that only the 128GB version of the Pixel 9a will offer all four colors. The 256GB version will only be sold in white and black, “at least in some regions,” they write.

With rumors pointing to a March 19 release of Google’s flagship smartphone, we’re confident that whatever form the Google cases take, they’ve long been finalized and entered production by now. If you happen to be a big fan of purple, white, pink, and black, you’re in luck. If not, then there’s a world of third-party cases that’ll be released soon after the phone launches.