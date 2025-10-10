It’s Time: Google Pixel Watch 4 Launches Today

Those who’ve been waiting a full 13 months since the Google Pixel Watch 3 launched can quit waiting. The Pixel Watch 4 is now on sale. Pre-orders taken since August, when Google unveiled the smartwatch, are shipping out now.

You can even walk into a physical store (you remember those, right?) and leave with one on your wrist, although you should probably wait until you’re at least through the checkout line before tearing through your box.

new upgrades

“Even when you forget to start a workout, your watch will use AI to automatically detect and classify your activity and send you a recap so you never miss out on your stats,” according to Google.

The Pixel Watch 4 features a curved display with 16% smaller bezels and a 10% larger usable area on the screen. Battery life grows to 25% over the Pixel Watch 3 to 30 hours for the 41mm version and 40 hours on the 45mm version.

If you manage to drain the battery all the way down to 0%, it’ll take just 15 minutes to charge it back up to 50%, about 25% quicker than the old model.

It’s also the first Pixel Watch for which you can replace the battery and the screen, meaning that if you damage or manage to wear yours out, you don’t have to toss the whole thing and buy a new one. Damaging it is the more likely of the two scenarios, as screens and batteries last years these days before aging out.

The display’s brightness increases from bright to quite bright, going from 2,000 nits on the Pixel Watch 3 to 3,000 nits. Greater screen brightness means it’s easier to see in harsh, bright sunlight.

Google says sleep tracking is 18% more accurate. Google also added dual-frequency GPS that means more accurate route tracking, plus standalone satellite communication.