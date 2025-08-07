Google Stopped Selling the Pixel 6a Because They Kept Blowing Up

Google has removed the troublesome Pixel 6a from its online store after a month of trying to manage the fallout caused by a growing number of reported fires and overheated batteries. Even though the number of affected devices was minimal, it didn’t do the Google Pixel lineup any public image favors.

The refurbished Pixel 6a devices that Google was selling for $249 were indeed cheap. Even if they were pretty old, it was still a bargain. But for not much more money, you can upgrade big time, not just to the Pixel 9a, the direct descendant of the Pixel 6a, but all the way up to the Pixel 9.

Videos by VICE

Both smartphones are currently on decent sales.

Pixel 6a who?

Harsh? Yeah, but nobody needed the Pixel 6a around anymore. Google released the budget version of the Pixel 6 in July 2022, and so it’s already several generations out of date. We’re up to the Google Pixel 9a and 9 now.

Right now, there’s a $200-off deal for the Pixel 9, the higher-end of the two phones, making it only $599. The Pixel 9a has also reduced its retail price by $100, bringing the sale price down to $399.

If you have a Pixel 6a, you can visit this page to check if your device is one of the affected ones. If it’s not, then you’re good, even if your phone is getting long in the tooth by now. Google had attempted to curb the issue back in July with a free software update that introduced battery management features to alleviate the overheating.

We don’t know whether it didn’t do the trick or if Google simply determined that continuing to sell the Pixel 6a wasn’t worth the hassle, given that they’ve already moved on to the Pixel 9a and Pixel 9.