Governors Ball Is Cancelled, But We’re Still Broadcasting Live on VICELAND Tonight

All things considered, this past weekend at Governors Ball was pretty choice. We remembered why The Strokes have the effect they do through an absolute legend named Harry, the existence for festivals was made explicitly clear through watching thousands of people sing along with The Killers, and of course we saw a wealth of other bands throughout the fest. But as we all know by now, the festival was shut down today due to bad weather.

Our good pals at VICELAND and ourselves were set to stream tonight’s headliners, so we had to think of something. While we were hosting on VICELAND the past couple of days, we came up with some pretty goofy shit to kill time with, and a lot of it turned out to be pretty funny. So tonight, VICELAND is still going live at 9PM EST, including appearances from Noisey editor in chief Eric Sundermann and style editor Kim Taylor Bennett, and we’ve got no clue what we’re going to bring you. If the past couple days of content is any indication, like chopping wood with Albert Hammond Jr. and finding out what Father John Misty Fans are like, you can be assured it will be an entertaining train wreck you won’t want to jump off.

Videos by VICE

Check out what we did these past couple days before you tune in tonight for VICELAND’s live special at 9PM.