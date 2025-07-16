The MicroPC 2—Like a Laptop Made a Baby With a Nintendo Switch

Normally I don’t cover Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaigns. It’s not that I’m cynical and think that they won’t come to fruition. About 42% of Kickstarter campaigns reach their target funding (we don’t have stats from Indiegogo). It’s more that the releases of whatever they’re peddling are so far down the pipeline that there’s little more to geek out over than promises and concept art.

I’m making an exception for the GPD MicroPC 2. First, it’s already succeeded in meeting its funding goal, so when August 24 rolls around, it’ll close as another successfully funded Indiegogo project. It’s in the bag. And then also, GPD (GamePad Digital) is an experienced, established laptop maker.

Play video review of the gpd micropc 2, courtesy of The Phawx (PhawxTV) – credit: phawxtv review of the gpd micropc 2, courtesy of The Phawx (PhawxTV) – credit: phawxtv

big dreams, small computer

Why GPD is using Indiegogo to launch the GPD MicroPC 2 is beyond me. Large corporations using crowdfunding platforms has always irked me, given that these platforms exist precisely for creators who don’t have the resources or access to the capital that large corporations have.

Whatever. The GPD MicroPC 2 is here, sort of, and already funded on Indiegogo, so we’ll save that discussion for the next giant corporation that asks the public for pocket change. Those who back on Indiegogo save 18% off the $607 retail price, for an out-the-door sale price of $495. As of publication, there are still 136 up for grabs.

Within the cutesy clamshell, this laptop qualifies more as a handheld computer, held like a big Nintendo Switch more than a desk-hogging MacBook or ThinkPad. The 7″ screen can be rotated completely around or folded backwards over the keyboard, if you’re watching a video or engaging in a Zoom call.

GPD lists “September 12, 2025″ under the MicroPC 2 on its own website with no context, but I have to assume that’s the shipping date or delivery date, given that the Indiegogo project says that backers can expect estimated shipping in September 2025.