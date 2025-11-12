Great News: You Can Now Turn Off Ads on VICE.com for Basically no Money

The more resistant humanity becomes to advertising, the more annoying it is forced to get. But do you notice something different about this article? Do you feel less claustrophobic, less distracted, less boxed-in by the myriad wailing pressures of life in late-capitalist society?

It’s because we turned off the ads on this page, in order to break some good news: All VICE members will now be able to experience the site completely free of adverts, all of the time, for as little as $2 per month.

This isn’t just an offer extended to those who subscribe to our magazine. It’s for members of all stripes, including those taking up the cheapest monthly offer to enjoy VICE: Members Only behind the paywall.

For $2 a month (or $1.66, if you pay annually), you get access to:

EXCLUSIVE WRITTEN COLUMNS AND STORIES — from our best and biggest-name hotshot writers

EXCLUSIVE MEMBERS ONLY DOCUMENTARIES — which will never air anywhere else

RAW, UNCENSORED CUTS OF OUR YOUTUBE FILMS — giving you the best of VICE, exactly how we would like to present it

As we mentioned earlier, NO ANNOYING ADS TO RUIN YOUR DAY

We will also be adding a new bi-weekly podcast series and a dedicated VICE: Members Only Discord channel to this offering, which is exciting. Soon, you will have more things to listen to in the shower and a new place to argue with people.

If you are the miserly, frugal type, you can get all of the above for $20 a year, saving you $4 annually. What you do with that $4 is completely up to you. Tell us how you plan to spend it at membersupport@vice.com and we might just put you in the letters page of our magazine.

Oh yeah, the magazine—if you want that, you can subscribe to get 4 printed issues each year, delivered straight to your door. All of the online perks above are included, too. And for a limited time only, we’re offering you 25 percent off if you use the code SUB25 at checkout.

Digital Monthly $2.00 / month Join Now Digital Annual $20.00 / year Join Now Print & Digital $70.00 / year Join Now

