Green Tomato Jam Recipe

Makes 5 cups

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

3 ½ pounds|1367 grams green tomatoes

2 jalapeños, stemmed and thinly sliced

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

3 cups|700 grams granulated sugar

Directions

Put the tomatoes, jalapeños, and ½ cup|120 ml water in a large saucepan. Cook over medium-low, stirring frequently, until everything is very soft, about 30 minutes. Add the sugar, salt, and an additional ½ cup|120 ml water. Transfer to a blender and purée, then place the jam back into the saucepan. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Cook for 10 minutes, then remove from heat and jar it up.

