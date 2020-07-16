Grilled Cauliflower Steaks with Yogurt-Herb Sauce Recipe

Serves 2

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes, plus 2 hours marinating

Ingredients

for the marinade:

¼ cup|60 grams Greek yogurt

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 teaspoons honey

2 teaspoons kosher salt

2 teaspoons ground turmeric

1 teaspoon ground cardamom

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon cayenne

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

⅛ teaspoon ground cloves

⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg

3 garlic cloves, mashed into a paste

1 lime, zested and juiced

1 large head cauliflower

2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for drizzling

for the yogurt-herb sauce:

½ cup|15 grams mint leaves, plus more for garnish

¼ cup|7 grams cilantro with stems, plus more for garnish

¼ cup|60 grams Greek yogurt

1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon olive oil

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 lime, zested and juiced, plus wedges for garnish

½ small jalapeño, seeded, stemmed and roughly chopped

½ small shallot, roughly chopped

Directions

Marinate the cauliflower: Trim the leaves off the cauliflower and cut it into 2 (¾-inch) thick steaks. Whisk the yogurt, cumin, honey, salt, turmeric, cardamom, coriander, paprika, cayenne, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, garlic, and lemon zest and juice in a small bowl until smooth. Coat the cauliflower in the paste and place in a ziplock bag. Refrigerate 2 hours. Make the yogurt-herb sauce: Place the mint, cilantro, yogurt, honey, olive oil, salt, lime zest and juice, the jalapeño, and shallot into the bowl of a food processor and blend until smooth. Makes about 1 cup|237 ml. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. Light a grill. Brush the cauliflower steaks with the oil and grill, flipping once, until the steaks are charred and cooked through, 15 to 17 minutes. Transfer to a plate and drizzle with more olive oil. Garnish with the cilantro and mint and serve with the dipping sauce and lime wedges.

