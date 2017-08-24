Grilled Corn Summer Salad Recipe

“We love it because it’s our take on esquites but using the amazing sweet corn that is available to us.”
Servings: 4
Prep time: 45 minutes
Total time: 1 hour
Ingredients
for the candied pepitas:
½ cup|60 grams raw pumpkin seeds
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
for the cumin dressing:
½ cup|45 grams toasted cumin powder
2 garlic cloves
¼ cup|60 ml apple cider vinegar
½ cup|120 ml freshly squeezed orange juice
1 lime, juiced
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup
1 cup|237 ml olive oil
for the corn:
4 grilled corn on the cobs with kernels cut off cobs
¼-½ cup cotija cheese
2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped
2 tablespoons mint, chopped
¼-½ cup candied pepitas
cumin dressing
Directions
- First, make the candied pumpkin seeds. Heat a medium skillet over medium-low, toss in raw pumpkin seeds followed by the granulated sugar. Toss seeds around for about 2-3 minutes until seeds are coated and toasted. Set aside to cool.
- Next, make the cumin dressing. In a blender, combine all ingredients except for olive oil. Blend for about 30 seconds or until combined. Then gradually add the olive oil. Makes about 2-3 cups of dressing.
- Now, make the salad. In a medium size bowl, combine all ingredient minus the dressing. Mix with large spoon or hands. Then gradually add dressing to taste. Serve in a wooden bowl or cups and top with fresh sprig of mint!
