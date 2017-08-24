Grilled Corn Summer Salad Recipe

“We love it because it’s our take on esquites but using the amazing sweet corn that is available to us.”

Servings: 4

Prep time: 45 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients



for the candied pepitas:

½ cup|60 grams raw pumpkin seeds

2 tablespoons granulated sugar



for the cumin dressing:

½ cup|45 grams toasted cumin powder

2 garlic cloves

¼ cup|60 ml apple cider vinegar

½ cup|120 ml freshly squeezed orange juice

1 lime, juiced

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup

1 cup|237 ml olive oil

for the corn:

4 grilled corn on the cobs with kernels cut off cobs

¼-½ cup cotija cheese

2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped

2 tablespoons mint, chopped

¼-½ cup candied pepitas

cumin dressing

Directions

First, make the candied pumpkin seeds. Heat a medium skillet over medium-low, toss in raw pumpkin seeds followed by the granulated sugar. Toss seeds around for about 2-3 minutes until seeds are coated and toasted. Set aside to cool. Next, make the cumin dressing. In a blender, combine all ingredients except for olive oil. Blend for about 30 seconds or until combined. Then gradually add the olive oil. Makes about 2-3 cups of dressing. Now, make the salad. In a medium size bowl, combine all ingredient minus the dressing. Mix with large spoon or hands. Then gradually add dressing to taste. Serve in a wooden bowl or cups and top with fresh sprig of mint!

From Don't Underestimate a Spicy Summer Salad

