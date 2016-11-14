Gucci Mane, Pusha T, and BJ The Chicago Kid Join Common on the Remix of “Black America Again”

​Earlier this month, Common released his timely eleventh studio album, Black America Again, which speaks to many of the concerns that blacks currently face in this country. The album’s title track which features Stevie Wonder now has a remix with Gucci Mane​, Pusha T​, and BJ The Chicago Kid​ (who stood in for Stevie Wonder for on The Tonight Show last month​).

On the remix, Gucci Mane raps, “Woke up in a prison cell and I had a revelation / That my life’s a testimony. I could be an inspiration.” Pusha T lends lines like, “Look up Ferguson, Brooklyn, and Charlotte / Selling CDs, reaching for wallets / Trayvon would be in his last year of college.” Listen to the “Black America Again” remix below.

