A Disinterested Viewer’s Guide to the 2019 SEA Games Highlights

The 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) will come to an end tonight. The initially controversial but otherwise entertaining sporting event that brought together the region’s best athletes will hold its closing ceremony at the Athletics Stadium in the Philippines’ New Clark City tonight. It will include performances from The Black Eyed Peas, KO Jones, and Journey frontman Arnel Pineda, and a special awards ceremony for the best male and female athletes.



But before we extinguish the fire from the million-dollar cauldron and turnover to the next host, Vietnam, let’s look back at some event highlights spectators, both on the ground and online, can’t stop talking about.

Videos by VICE

If you haven’t been paying attention in the last two weeks but somehow wind up in a viewing party tonight, this is your chance to pretend you know what’s going on.

Filipino Surfer Rescues His Indonesian Opponent

Filipino surfer Roger Casugay shocked everyone when he risked his gold medal to save an opponent from drowning.

Indonesian competitor Arip Nurhidayat broke his ankle leash and was swept by giant waves during the men’s longboard surfing competition in San Juan, La Union on Friday, December 6. Believing that they “have a brotherhood in surfing,” Casugay got off his board, just as he was leading the one-on-one race, and went back for Nurhidayat. He is now lauded for having a “heart of gold.”

The Indonesian surfer lost his surf board due to the big waves during the surfing competition. The Filipino surfer, a fellow competitor rescued him from the rolling waves. They shared only one surf board on their way back to the shore . Both surfers stood.

Ctto. #SEAGames pic.twitter.com/J2Y4hxOstU — llego rafie (@llegorafie) December 6, 2019

Because of his kind actions, Casugay received praise from Indonesian President Joko Widodo who tweeted: “Winning the competition and upholding sportsmanship is important, but humanity is above all. My appreciation for Roger Casugay, a Filipino surfer who lost the chance to gain gold to save an Indonesian athlete from falling during the competition.”



It’s a happy ending for Casugay too, who ended up winning the gold medal in a rematch. He will also be bestowed with the Order of Lapu-Lapu distinction, which is awarded to individuals for their “invaluable service in relation to a campaign or advocacy of the President.” He will also bear the Philippine flag in tonight’s closing ceremony.

After Years of Making It to the Finals, Vietnam Finally Wins a Gold in Football

Sixth time’s the charm for Vietnam who made the dreams of millions of football fans come true after years of false hopes. Vietnam finally ended their unlucky streak after losing five SEA Games football finals (1995, 1999, 2003, 2005, 2009) with a 3-0 win over Indonesia at Manila’s Rizal Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, December 10. Motorists were seen waving flags, honking, and high-fiving strangers in Ho Chi Mihn last night to celebrate the win.

We're in Ho Chi Minh City as the news of Vietnam's win in the football final of the SEA Games broke out. Motorists were waving flags and honking and high fiving strangers. A good night to be in Saigon! Congrats, Vietnam! 🇻🇳 pic.twitter.com/YWSxAIndp4 — Regine Cabato (@RegineCabato) December 10, 2019

Cambodia Wonderkid Scores Fastest Ever SEA Games Goal

Despite the team not winning gold, 17-year old Sieng Chanthea of Cambodia wowed audiences with the fastest ever goal in the tournament’s history. The goal was scored within 18 seconds of the start of the men’s football match against Myanmar on Tuesday, December 10.

Filipino Tennis Player Proposes to Girlfriend After Winning Silver

Ruben Gonzales may have fallen short of winning the gold medal in the men’s doubles tennis finals, but it seems he may have been the biggest winner that day. Gonzales popped the question to his race car driver girlfriend Michele Bumgarner right after he was awarded a silver medal at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex on Saturday, December 7.

Bumgarner, who sealed the proposal with a kiss, took to Instagram to share her disbelief. “Still in such a shock. Can’t believe I’m marrying my best friend and the absolute love of my life. I LOVE YOU @rubenninogonzales And to all our friends and family who kept this surprise from me!”

Malaysian Gymnast’s Gold Medal Reinstated

On Saturday, December 7, Malaysian rhythmic gymnast Izzah Amzan won the gold medal for the ribbon event, only for judges to take it away from her the next day and give to fellow Malaysian opponent Koi Sie Yan.

They both scored 15.200 points but the jury declared Sie Yan the winner based on the level of difficulty in her routine. The technical delegate decided to follow the rules from the world body (FIG) according to the tie-break procedure. This sparked an uproar in Malaysia, where many campaigned for her to win and accused judges of being biased.

Three days later, the SEA Games organising committee (PHISGOC) agreed to reinstate Amzan’s gold medal after studying the technical regulations. The two were named joint winners.

Nearing the End of the Games, Timor Leste Clutches Some Medals

It took a while for Timor Leste to place in the games. Up until last weekend, the young nation was the only country to not have a medal, prompting some Filipinos to cheer for the underdogs online.

But on Sunday, December 8, Imbrolia De Araujo Reis Amorin finally bagged the bronze in the Women’s Taekwondo 57-kilogram division, becoming the first athlete from Timor Leste to win a medal this year. It was an emotional win for the fighter, who was moved to tears during the awarding ceremony for her podium finish.

This was followed by two more bronze medals for Timor Leste courtesy of boxers Jose Barreto Quintas da Silva and Frederico Soares Sarmento, who both made it to the semifinals but lost.

Brunei’s Royalty Makes the SEA Games a Family Affair

Asian royalty graced the SEA Games as Brunei’s Prince Abdul Mateen Bolkiah and his sister Princess Azemah Ni’matul Bolkiah led their team to win bronze at the Polo competition held in the Inigo Zobel Polo Facility in Calatagan, Batangas City. Their father, Sultan Bolkiah even joined Duterte at the SEA Games opening ceremony.

Apart from the siblings, their cousin, Faiq Jefri Bolkiah also competed in the men’s football events. Prince Abdul also made his own buzz and was called “dashing” by fans after ABS-CBN released photos of him online.

Esports Makes Historic Debut as an Official Sport in the SEA Games

One of the fastest-growing sports worldwide, competitive video gaming or esports debuted as an official SEA Games sport at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City on Thursday, December 5.

Filipino gamers were initially disregarded by the government and people who doubted their legitimacy, but they showed all their critics how it’s done by winning gold medals in StarCraft II, Dota II, and Mobile Legends competitions.

This added to the Philippines medals tally, making the host country the overall champion in this year’s SEA Games.

Update 12/12/19: This story has been updated to reflect that only Journey frontman Arnel Pineda was at the event.

Find Lia on Instagram and Twitter.