Gunther Showered With Boos on WWE Raw: ‘John Cena Tapped Out Like a Little B***h’

It’s been two days since John Cena’s final match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. The show brought forth a controversial ending, as Gunther made Cena tap out. Fans in the building were shocked, booing not just Gunther but WWE personnel. Triple H caught a lot of flack in person and online for the decision, which he defended on the post-show.

While fans are still lamenting over the tap or no tap, Gunther is embracing his villain status. On social media, he shared a video of Cena fans upset and crying that he lost with his theme — “Symphony No. 9” — playing over top.

On WWE Raw, Gunther opened the show to address making Cena tap. He walked to the ring proudly with a giant smile on his face as he was pummeled with boos. “I did what I said I would do,” Gunther says. “I made John Cena give up. And when he gave up, he tapped out like a little b—h.”

When he makes it backstage, Adam Pearce kicks him out of the venue for disrespecting Cena and his legacy. Gunther claims he was ready to leave anyway.

Is AJ Styles Gunther’s next target?

As he makes it to his car, AJ Styles is resting on it waiting for him. He doesn’t say anything, despite Gunther trying to provoke him. As he drives off, he rolls down the window and does Cena’s “You Can’t See Me” taunt. Could this be a hint that Gunther might be out to retire Styles, too?

Styles claims he’s close to his own retirement, and we might see it sooner than later. He and Gunther have wrestled each other several times, the last being in March at a live show. It was for the World Heavyweight Championship inside a steel cage.

