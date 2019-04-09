Ham and Cheese Spoonbread Recipe

Servings: 6-8

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

for the spoonbread:

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 small yellow onion, diced

8 ounces|227 grams leftover ham or ham steak, diced

1 cup fine cornmeal

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

3 cups|710 ml whole milk

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for greasing

½ teaspoon baking powder

3 large eggs, separated

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

to make griddle cakes with the leftovers:

2 tablespoons canola oil

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

6 large eggs

sliced scallions, to serve

hot sauce, to serve

Directions