3 of the Best 1990s Duets for Impromptu (or Not) Karaoke Sessions

Karaoke is always much more fun with someone else. You don’t have to contend with the awkwardness of singing all by yourself. Even if you aren’t reserved in belting in public, tag-teaming on a duet or in a group setting makes the experience that much better.

The problem is, most karaoke records usually roll solo or extend past just two people. Ultimately, it forsakes the number of duets you could pull off with a friend. Consequently, Noisey has selected three duets from the 90s to satiate nostalgia and perform at karaoke, either on the spot or planned ahead of time.

Some iconic duets are off the list because they tend to be formal ballads with grandiose belting on them. The whole point of karaoke is to keep it light and fun. Nobody needs overly sad songs or that one person trying to show everyone up with their real vocal chops. Don’t bring down the vibes and leave “One Sweet Day” at home. Who should really be test-driving their Mariah Carey impressions anyway? Instead, these are four records you could playfully perform with a friend or a partner alike.

3 Duets From the 90s You Should Bust Out at Karaoke With a Friend

“The Boy Is Mine” by Brandy and Monica

Maybe the most definitive karaoke duet of all time because of its competitive nature. Whether you’re Brandy or Monica, you’re still bound to bicker back and forth with your duet partner over who the boy actually belongs to. Moreover, the breezy tempo allows people to hide their choppy vocal quality behind the breathy, sleek delivery. By the end of the record, the other participants can vote on who the boy would choose.

“Hakuna Matata” by The Lion King (Jimmy Cliff and Lebo M)

For every parent trying to encourage their kid to perform and all the Disney adults of the world, “Hakuna Matata” is a great karaoke pick. At a breezy two and a half minutes, it’s a guaranteed crowd pleaser and quick enough that people aren’t waiting forever for their turn.

“Nobody” by Keith Sweat and Athena Cage

This mostly acts as a great excuse to try out an absurd Keith Sweat impersonation. If played too straight, the sensuality will alter the atmosphere in the room significantly. However, if you ham up the nasal in Sweat’s voice and make ridiculous faces, it’ll crack up any 90s R&B fan in the room. Thankfully, for the person singing Athena Cage, they can take a backseat and let the joker in the room take control.