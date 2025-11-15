“I Don’t Give a Damn Whose Song It Is, He Makes It Better,” R&B Legend Monica Says This Artist is The Best in The World

When you think about the best artist working today, who do you think of? Popular consensus tends to swirl around artists like Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Taylor Swift, or any other artist swirling big Spotify playlists or Billboard’s Hot 100. However, there’s one artist that has quietly remained extremely popular amidst controversy and doesn’t get this kind of consideration: Chris Brown. He’s arguably the reason R&B has lingered in pop contexts in a weaker time compared to previous decades. Consequently, a legend like Monica is quick to give flowers to CB accordingly.

Recently, “The Boy is Mine” crooner spoke about the prospect of working with Chris Brown during a conversation on Instagram. There, she admits that she would love to work with him, but she’s made sure not to ask so it doesn’t seem like she just wants something from him. Moreover, Monica’s love for Chris Brown goes beyond the music. The way she sees it, he’s the complete package, from dancing to generally handling the public to singing alike.

“I feel like he is the greatest entertainer that is left here on earth with us,” Monica delcares. “There were many before him. He is just one of one,” she said. “Just the sound of his voice or his harmonies or anything just instantly makes shit better. I don’t give a damn whose song it is, he makes it better.”

Monica Says Chris Brown is the Greatest Active Artist Today

Ultimately, the “So Gone” singer looks at Chris Brown like how a big sister would. She recalls a time in the studio with him and producer Polo da Don. At the time, CB was receiving a lot of public criticism and a conversation he had with Monica proved to be deeply meaningful for each other. Ever since, she’s stood in his corner quietly, just to support.

“He knows that my love for him is not wavering or fleeting. Chris knows that I absolutely support him, good, bad, or indifferent, no matter what,” she explains. “Sometimes once people reach that level of success, they don’t know why people are there. I ain’t looking for nothing. Never was and never will be. He’s exactly where he’s supposed to be. It was written. His destiny was determined by God Himself, and he is just living out his purpose.”

Given the ramble, Monica reasserted her stance from the original question: would she work with Chris Brown? The answer warrants a laugh from her. “If he ever asked me, it would be done probably the same night,” she grins.