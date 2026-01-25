Jim Jones Doubles Down on Claim That He Helped Kid Cudi Blow Up With ‘Day N Nite’ Remix

Even though Kid Cudi insisted he had nothing to do with it, Jim Jones has doubled down that he helped “Day N Nite” blow up. In a late January 2026 Instagram post, the Dipset rapper said only New Yorkers would understand. Had it not been for his remix, the record wouldn’t have become a NY classic. “If u not from ny u wouldn’t understand lol,” he wrote. “Just a fact check I love cuddy also but when this dropped this no one ever heard of you it wasn’t played on th radio or any bet mtv it wasn’t on mixtapes u wasn’t hot in ny streets as th new rapper.”

Then, Jim Jones notes that Cudi never received any love on iconic radio stations like Hot 97 beforehand. With no deal and no radio love, it hadn’t fully taken over yet. When Jones’ intern and Cudi’s manager at the time allegedly showed the Harlem rapper the song, he took it from there.

This all lends to what Jones initially said on a podcast, claiming that his freestyle on the record is how Cudi “became an artist.”

Jim Jones Responds to Kid Cudi Saying He Had Nothing To Do With His Success

Meanwhile, Kid Cudi vehemently disagreed with this disposition. He essentially scoffed at the insinuation and said that it bypasses a lot of his own story. “You get on your little podcast, and you start gossiping and talking shit, and everybody on your podcast don’t know the truth, so they are agreeing with you. But if you look under the comments under that post, you’ll see people are letting you know what time it is,” Cudi addressed Jim Jones on Instagram.

Then, he gave his own retelling of how “Day N Nite” took over fans’ hearts. “‘Day N Nite’ was already a hit record before you touched it, my n***a. I put it on my MySpace, it blew up, OK? I had an entire mixtape, I was on my way. Motown was courting me. Kanye wanted to sign me—all because of ‘Day N Nite,’ because I put it on my MySpace and it blew up,” Kid Cudi recalled.

“I can promise you that Sylvia Rhone did not listen to your remix and say she wanted to sign me. That is not why I have a record deal, bro. Nothing you’re talking about is the truth,” Cudi continued addressing Jim Jones. “How do you think I had a music video? I was shooting the music video. I was already on. You saw a hit record and jumped on it, my n***a.”