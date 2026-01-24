Kid Cudi Trashes Jim Jones for Claiming ‘Day N Nite’ Success

Remember when “Day N Nite” first came out and introduced the world to Kid Cudi? It was addictively catchy and a breath of fresh air in the musical environment at the time. Around the same time, Jim Jones released his remix of the song, which ended up being a viral moment of his own. However, over the years, people, including Jones himself, have alleged that Cudi would’ve never made it this far in music without the Dipset rapper.

During a January 2026 podcast interview, Jim Jones doubled down on this idea. Apparently, the directors for the “Day N Nite” music video also wanted to work with him. Naturally, Jones wanted to see what their work was all about. “They showed me this kid on top of a roof with a record called ‘Day N Nite,’ he worked in the store under the label,” he continued. “I said, ‘I like the record, I want to do a remix. If you give me the record, I’ll let y’all shoot my video… I got the beat…’ And it became the biggest record in New York City. And that’s how Kid Cudi became an artist.”

Sometimes, stuff like this can go under the radar or be largely ignored. However, Cudi wasn’t inclined to let someone else take credit for his massive hit song.

Kid Cudi Calls Out Jim Jones for Claiming He Helped Him Blow Up

In a string of Instagram stories, the “Man On The Moon” rapper addressed Jim Jones directly. Clearly frustrated by someone he grew up listening to, he stressed that “Day N Nite” didn’t blow up because of him. The only reason they’d agree is that they don’t know the whole story. “You get on your little podcast, and you start gossiping and talking shit, and everybody on your podcast don’t know the truth, so they are agreeing with you. But if you look under the comments under that post, you’ll see people are letting you know what time it is,” Kid Cudi said.

Additionally, Cudi outlined what actually happened for “Day N Nite” to become a massive success. “‘Day N Nite’ was already a hit record before you touched it, my n***a. I put it on my MySpace, it blew up, OK? I had an entire mixtape, I was on my way. Motown was courting me. Kanye wanted to sign me—all because of ‘Day N Nite,’ because I put it on my MySpace and it blew up,” Kid Cudi recounted. “I can promise you that Sylvia Rhone did not listen to your remix and say she wanted to sign me. That is not why I have a record deal, bro. Nothing you’re talking about is the truth. How do you think I had a music video? I was shooting the music video. I was already on. You saw a hit record and jumped on it, my n***a.”

In the end, Kid Cudi was just happy that he had a fanbase willing to back him. He’s just upset that someone he likes otherwise would try to take credit for his success.