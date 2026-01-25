Lil Pump Emerges From the Shadows To Call J. Cole a ‘P***y’ Over Apologizing to Kendrick Lamar

Remember the random beef between J. Cole and Lil Pump? Back in 2018, people were lamenting the age of ‘mumble rap,’ with Pump at the forefront. Records like “Gucci Gang” were mercilessly trashed and criticized in all of its primitive catchiness. J. Cole unintentionally led the pack with “1985 (Intro to ‘The Fall Off’)” from his album KOD. For anyone sick and tired of rap with no longevity, kids releasing records on SoundCloud they didn’t understand, Cole had your back. The song eventually inspired his fans to chant ‘f**k Lil Pump’ at his shows.

J. Cole insisted he held no ill will towards the infamous Florida rapper. Cole even went out of his way to speak with him for an hour-long interview a month after KOD released. Ultimately, his position wasn’t too unreasonable. “I know now that I was wrong. All I was doing was being afraid that the thing that I fell in love with was no longer relevant or respected,” Cole earnestly expressed at the time.

It didn’t seem like they had any problems with each other after their awkward conversation. Fast forward nearly eight years, and Lil Pump essentially vanished from the face of the earth. Meanwhile, Cole is gearing up to finally release The Fall Off. Now, Pump is emerging to give his two cents on J. Cole today and how he felt about his involvement in the extremely minor 2024 spat with Kendrick Lamar.

Lil Pump Trashes J. Cole for Apologizing to Kendrick Lamar for Getting Involved in Issues With Drake

During a January 2026 Kick stream with DJ Akademiks, Pump gave his input on the spat with Kendrick Lamar. In 2024, Cole collaborated with Kendrick’s rival Drake on “First Person Shooter,” causing K-Dot to exclaim, “muthaf*ck the big 3, n***a it’s just big me!” Before things got heavy with Drake, Cole tried to indulge in rap exhibition with the “7 Minute Drill” diss. However, not long after, he issued an apology to Kendrick and scrapped the song entirely from his Might Delete Later mixtape.

Lil Pump is calling that debacle “some soft-a** s**t” before comparing it to his own spat with Cole. “And then he kept going after that. I’m like, ‘Bro, I’m 17 years old and you 40-something,” Pump said. “And then you let in a 17-year-old get under your skin? That means I’m doing something right with you.”

Akademiks, ever quick to antagonize the situation further, asked why Cole never apologized. This sparked Lil Pump to shrug and call J. Cole a “f***ing p***y.” “The first thing I did when I walked in his f***ing house is go in his refrigerator and start eating hella snacks,” he recalled of his 2018 interview. “I went straight to that boy’s fridge. Hot dog, chips, cereal, boom. … Yeah, no type of respect for that man’s house.”