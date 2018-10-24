Drake’s Year Has Been So Wild That We Revived Our Damn Podcast About Him

Wow, what a year for Drake! On top of releasing a new album called Scorpion, he had to deal with investigative reporter PUSHA-T digging up dirt in one of the most intense rap beefs in recent memory (say it with us, “YOU ARE HIDING A CHILD”), feuding with Kanye West, and, uh, a whole lot of other stuff. So in honor of the incredible year that our favorite Canadian rapper had, Noisey returns to the podcast booth for a special edition of October’s Very Owned—our monthlong podcast about Drake from 2017—to discuss just what the hell happened in 2018.

You can listen below or find the entire, 31-episode series on Apple Podcasts.