Looking for the Prettiest Sunrise Alarm? This Is It.

I’d called its predecessor “a modernist beauty.” Sunrise alarms, which use their lamps to mimic sunrises and sunsets, aren’t known for being particularly complementary to home decor.

Hatch’s Restore series is different. Wrapped in fabric, each generation of the Restore has been the best-looking sunrise alarm among all its competitors. The latest Restore 3 is no different.

It also introduces several welcome upgrades over the old model.

This Sunrise Alarm Has unmatched aesthetics

Like the Restore 2 that preceded it, the Restore 3 comes in three earth tones that blend comfortably into any home decor. It’s a welcome change from all the acres of bare, stark white or dull black plastic that decorate most sunrise alarms.

Whereas the Restore 2 came in khaki Putty, silvery green Slate, and dull bronze Latte, the Restore 3 keeps the Putty options and swaps out the other two for the cleverly named gray-beige Greige and brown Cocoa.

The Restore 3 keeps the sleep sounds, which you can play to help lull you to sleep at night, like a sound machine. All the tracks—from thunderstorms to birds singing to campfires—were of high quality.

One of my complaints about the Restore 2 has been addressed. The Restore 3 can shine brighter, which helps mimic that fake sunrise in larger bedrooms. The largest addition, though, is also the most visible one. It’s that big button on top.

Want to hit snooze for a few extra minutes of sleep? Of course you do. That’s easier when you just have to reach over and pat the big button. For any alarm, I highly value the ability to turn it off or hit snooze without too much thinking or, better yet, without opening your eyes.

The Hatch+ membership unlocks curated sleep music, bedtime stories, guided rest exercises, and sound routines. For $5 per month (or $50 per year), I don’t think it’s really necessary. All the important stuff, such as the sunrises, sunsets, and sleep sounds, is available for free, so I’d skip the membership if I were you, unless you really want a machine to read you a bedtime story.

If you dig the idea of a sunrise alarm but aren’t sold on the Hatch Restore 3, check out our guide to the best sunrise alarms for more recommendations, from cheap to swanky.