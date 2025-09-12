3 White Noise Machines That Will Make You Sleep Like a Baby

Maybe it’s the snoring of the person next to you. Or the street noises outside your window. Or your loud-ass neighbors. Whatever it is, it’s keeping you awake when you should be asleep. You can’t quiet them, but you can cover them up with your own, more pleasant noise.

You might call them white noise machines, but sound machines go so far beyond just white noise. The best let you tailor how loud you want it, what pitch you want it, and what tone you want it. From simple to swanky to purely analog, here are the three best sound machines I’ve found yet.

lectrofan classic

The LectroFan Classic offers fan sounds and white noises, and that’s it. But you get 20 varieties of them. There are no fancy soundtracks of crowded cafés or train cars rumbling along the tracks, but as far as white noise goes, it has every other digital machine, in my experience, beat.

Each track sounds so natural, I’d almost forget it was just a digital track. It does this one (or two, if fan noises count separately) and does it very well. The controls are intuitive, and I could easily operate the raised buttons in the pitch black.

It also lets you vary the volume from the next closest thing to a whisper all the way to loud as hell. I’ve actually used it to cover up the sounds of an outdoor rave on my building’s roof in order to fall asleep. Multiple times.

yogasleep dohm uno

Not sold on the idea of a digital soundtrack trying to mimic the whir of an actual fan blade churning the air? There aren’t many on the market these days, but you can still buy a white noise machine that’s exactly that.

You know what you’re getting with the Yogasleep Dohm Uno. There are no prerecorded soundtracks that make you envision that you’re lying on the shore next to lapping waves. It’s just pure, analog white noise. Real air being moved by the fan blades inside.

sound+Sleep high fidelity sound machine

Just saying the name of this sound machine could put you to sleep by the time you finish saying it. This is the most complicated sound machine I’ve ever used, but it also has the best, most realistic, and convincing soundtracks of any that’ve sat on my nightstand.

There are 10 sounds. Even though there’s a white noise setting, the stars of the show are the soundtracks such as train, waterfall, city, brook, ocean, meadow, and more. And then for each of the 10, three “richness” settings layer in more or fewer ambient sounds to add a slight bit of deviation, like you’d hear in the actual places.