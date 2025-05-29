Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano Shot Lava 1,000 Feet in the Air in Latest Eruption

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano has been putting on quite a show. During its most recent eruption on May 25, lava fountains spewed out over 1,000 feet high, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

This time around, the incident began at 4:15 p.m. local time, with fountains just over 100 feet. Over the 30 minutes, the fountains increased in height until soaring more than 1,000 feet into the air.

The eruption created lava flows that covered much of the crater floor. The episode lasted approximately six hours. Currently, magma remains close to the surface.

The eruptions are occurring in a closed area of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. While people aren’t in danger from the eruptions themselves, high levels of volcanic gas are of concern, since they can have far-reaching effects downwind.

Specifically, the volcanic smog that’s released during an eruption may cause respiratory and other problems at high concentrations for those downwind of Kilauea.

Another hazard of concern is Pele’s hair, which are strands of volcanic glass that are often produced by lava fountaining activity. When wind carries Pele’s hair downwind they can cluster and tangle together and cause skin and eye irritation.

How Long Has the Volcano Been Erupting?

The latest eruption was the 23rd incident of the Halema‘uma‘u eruption, which began in December. Since the start of the Halema‘uma‘u eruption, fountaining episodes have occurred approximately once per week.

During that time, fountains and lava flows erupted from two vents within Halema’um’a’u crater. Each of the previous fountaining episodes lasted from a few hours to over a week. They have all been accompanied by strong deflation of the summit region.

The USGS predicted that Episode 24 will likely begin within the next three to nine days.

Those interested can watch the eruptions online via a livestream.