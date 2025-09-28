Heart Machine Returns With a New Game: Possessor(s)

Heart Machine has been one of my favorite indie devs over the years. Just with Hyper Light Drifter and Hyper Light Breaker, they’ve pumped out classics. And now they’ve revealed their next game, titled Possessor(s).

Possessor(s) is coming this year

Play video

Possessor(s) is an action side scrolling game that puts you in the shoes of Luca while also controlling Rhem, the demon possessing Luca. And of course, both characters will have to learn how to co-exist in a body that only one of them actually owns.

Videos by VICE

Possessor(s) is promising combat that is influenced by platform fighters—think Super Smash Bros.

The story is “an open-ended world structure as you look to uncover the truth behind the catastrophe. Meet a cast of engaging characters, each with their own heart-breaking story to follow in the aftermath of the devastation.”

You’ll be able to choose multiple paths in it to get to the conclusion. It’s peculiar; for some reason, this level of freedom doesn’t often extend to 2D games. It’s almost like player choice is deemed to be the domain of 3D games.

Heart Machine doesn’t miss when it comes to engaging narrative and design. So, I don’t expect we’ll see much of a drop off from what we’ve come to expect from them over the years. The art style is beautiful, as usual, and it complements the gameplay style well.

Hand-drawn animation is always a win in my book. And it rarely ages poorly. We really need to get back to different art styles and not just shoot for photorealism all the time. I can’t wait to get this in my hands on November 11th when it releases on PC and PS5.