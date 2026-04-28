Helldivers 2 Update Makes Big Changes

It’s been more than two years since Helldivers 2 launched in early 2024 and became a huge surprise hit. The player count has understandably dwindled quite a bit since those early days, but Arrowhead Game Studio is still hard at work developing fresh content to keep the active playerbase engaged, and potentially bring back some lapsed fans.

The latest update, 6.2.2 is a substantial one and brings a lengthy list of changes to Helldivers 2. In addition to a long list of balancing adjustments and item changes, the Machinery of Oppression update is also adding two new biomes to the game.

Videos by VICE

“We have detected several of our Un-Democratic foes on the perimeter and there have also been some alarming signals on Gloom-infested planets–larger than the typical Terminid convoys, bearing a striking resemblance to some of the Bile Titan signals detected in other regions.

It is time to arm yourself with the new Exo Experts Warbond* equipped with new exosuit designs well-suited for close combat and fire-based offense. Originally deployed to clear land for a six‑star holiday resort, these suits have since been repurposed to leave enemies with nowhere left to hide.”

Here is a quick list of the biggest highlights from the update:

2 new Biomes

One new enemy variant

Major Exo Suit rebalance

Enemy rebalances

Side-Arm and Stratagem rebalances

Several known issues resolved

Balance Changes:

Exo suits rebalance – “We agree with the community that the Exosuits can take too little damage and break too easily, especially against the Automaton faction. Therefore we have made a bigger balance pass to increase its durability.”

Increased main health pool from 850 to 1600

The Exo suit will only die if the main healthpool is depleted. Before it could die if specific healthzones were depleted.

Increased vulnerability to acid attacks by 50%

Fixed so parts of the cockpit healthzones are not blocked by the ragdoll actor. Now the cockpit zones will be damageable in the right way.

Increased Exo suit arms health from 350 to 600

Exo suit arms now also have a 50% explosion resistance (just like the main body)

Removed constitution and bleedout on the Exo suit arms.

Exo suits no longer lose all mobility when both legs are broken.

Can now be staggered, have stagger strength 45. Stagger does not affect the ability to shoot.

Removed most health zones that do not affect the main health and are mainly visual effects. The reason is to improve performance. For example tow cables and similar items can not be damaged or destroyed anymore.

Enemy damage against vehicles

We think automatons and illuminates do damage reasonably well against the vehicles especially now with the changes to the Exo suits, the Terminids however have fallen behind a bit in their ability to deal with vehicles so we have made some buffs to their damage against durable targets.

Gas effect

Now it also slows the enemies with 25% when they are confused by the gas, the slow of course also affects you. Larger enemies like the Bile Titan and factory strider that do not become confused also are therefore not slowed.

The full patch notes also include a long list of fixes and minor tweaks to enemies and weapon stats.

That should be just about everything fans need to know about the latest patch. Be sure to check back in the near future for lots more Helldivers 2 news and updates.

Helldivers 2 is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.