See the Beautiful Hell That Was Hellfest 2016

What do you need to know about Hellfest, exactly? It’s big, it’s beautiful, it’s loud, it’s crazy, it’s huge, it’s in France, it attracts people from all over the world, it’s usually sold out in less than ten days, and it’s quite simply the best metal festival in the world. And this years’ 11th edition was just as big, beautiful, loud, crazy, huge, French, and sold-out as the ten previous ones, featuring the inauguration of a 46-feet Lemmy Kilmister statue (as seen above) and a bill so amazing it was almost absurd. Julio Ificada, photographer for Noisey France, sent us a truckload of pictures from the only place in the whole world where you could possibly see Foreigner, Taake, and Refused in the exact same place—in less than 72 hours.

VISION OF DISORDER









TURBONEGRO









MELVINS









KVELERTAK













FOREIGNER









SIXX A.M.





DISCHARGE









MUNICIPAL WASTE













PUSCIFER





















SICK OF IT ALL













JANE’S ADDICTION





CONVERGE













TURNSTILE





























REFUSED













POWER TRIP

















TAAKE





















NAPALM DEATH





MGLA











WALLS OF JERICHO









BAD RELIGION





STRIFE









GHOST









GUTTERDÄMMERUNG feat. HENRY ROLLINS













BLACK SABBATH













