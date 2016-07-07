VICE
See the Beautiful Hell That Was Hellfest 2016

All pictures by Julio Ificada.

What do you need to know about Hellfest, exactly? It’s big, it’s beautiful, it’s loud, it’s crazy, it’s huge, it’s in France, it attracts people from all over the world, it’s usually sold out in less than ten days, and it’s quite simply the best metal festival in the world. And this years’ 11th edition was just as big, beautiful, loud, crazy, huge, French, and sold-out as the ten previous ones, featuring the inauguration of a 46-feet Lemmy Kilmister statue (as seen above) and a bill so amazing it was almost absurd. Julio Ificada, photographer for Noisey France, sent us a truckload of pictures from the only place in the whole world where you could possibly see Foreigner, Taake, and Refused in the exact same place—in less than 72 hours.

VISION OF DISORDER




TURBONEGRO




MELVINS




KVELERTAK






FOREIGNER




SIXX A.M.


DISCHARGE




MUNICIPAL WASTE






PUSCIFER










SICK OF IT ALL






JANE’S ADDICTION


CONVERGE






TURNSTILE













REFUSED






POWER TRIP








TAAKE










NAPALM DEATH


MGLA




WALLS OF JERICHO




BAD RELIGION


STRIFE




GHOST




GUTTERDÄMMERUNG feat. HENRY ROLLINS






BLACK SABBATH






