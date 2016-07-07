See the Beautiful Hell That Was Hellfest 2016

All pictures by Julio Ificada.
What do you need to know about Hellfest, exactly? It’s big, it’s beautiful, it’s loud, it’s crazy, it’s huge, it’s in France, it attracts people from all over the world, it’s usually sold out in less than ten days, and it’s quite simply the best metal festival in the world. And this years’ 11th edition was just as big, beautiful, loud, crazy, huge, French, and sold-out as the ten previous ones, featuring the inauguration of a 46-feet Lemmy Kilmister statue (as seen above) and a bill so amazing it was almost absurd. Julio Ificada, photographer for Noisey France, sent us a truckload of pictures from the only place in the whole world where you could possibly see Foreigner, Taake, and Refused in the exact same place—in less than 72 hours.
VISION OF DISORDER
TURBONEGRO
MELVINS
KVELERTAK
FOREIGNER
SIXX A.M.
DISCHARGE
MUNICIPAL WASTE
PUSCIFER
SICK OF IT ALL
JANE’S ADDICTION
CONVERGE
TURNSTILE
REFUSED
POWER TRIP
TAAKE
NAPALM DEATH
MGLA
WALLS OF JERICHO
BAD RELIGION
STRIFE
GHOST
GUTTERDÄMMERUNG feat. HENRY ROLLINS
BLACK SABBATH