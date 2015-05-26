Here Are a Bunch of Passed Out Punks

Every year, the punx of the planet congregate on Las Vegas and have themselves a punk rock vacay known as Punk Rock Bowling. Three days of drinking, mohawks, bands, drinking, pool parties, gambling, and drinking. Not sure if we mentioned, but there’s drinking going on. Naturally, hot Nevada sun + beer + 12 hour days = a few dehydrated punks sprawled out on the street, as they are wont to do. One Instagram account, Passed Out Punx, has collected a few of these poor mohawked casualties (not to be confused with The Casualties, who did not play this year) and put them all together. Let’s pour one out for these guys and gals who didn’t make it. (Which is a bummer because Rancid played …And Out Come The Wolves start to finish and it was tight as hell.)

