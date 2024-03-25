The VICE Guide to the Best Hidden Bars in Melbourne

Melbourne has some of the world’s best bars. But what makes a good bar even more special? When it’s a secret. Hidden bars make you work for it and look damn impressive on a first date. (Oh this? Yeah just a little place I know).

And Melbourne doesn’t just do the old school ‘flat cap and leather apron’ speakeasy, either. Not all secrets are hidden underground. Try side streets and back alleys, unseen staircases, sky-high hotel bars and hospo haunts.

Pizza Pizza Pizza – Melbourne CBD

It’s late, you’re wandering the CBD and you see the neon sign and reckon hey, you could go a slice, so you walk into the brightly lit shop front but wait what’s this at the back? A doorway, a sign, a staircase and suddenly BAM, you’re in a snug lil party bar with cocktails, snacks and DJs until the small hours. Less jazzy speakeasy, more hidden mob front (but not really, unless…?)

16 Meyers Pl, Melbourne VIC 3000

Purple Pit – Melbourne CBD

Spotted the mysterious doorway beneath Reine & La Rue? Owner Joe Jones, formerly of Romeo Lane opposite Pellegrini’s, has made a new home in the underbelly, a basement cavern of cocktails, red roses and rock ‘n’ roll somewhere between the Twin Peaks Black Lodge and an 80s luxury coke lounge, with a Big Mac Calzone – one of the more unique Melbourne bar snacks.

Shop 2/B1/380 Collins St, Melbourne VIC 3000

Bar Margaux – Melbourne CBD

Belle Epoch Paris, but with a slutty cheeseburger. Margaux is a gal who does both. A hidden, underground bar in Melbourne’s centre with elegant interiors, Champagne specials and diffused golden lamplight, as well as toilet-stall posters of historically appropriate French warnings about syphilis.

Basement bar/111 Lonsdale St, Melbourne VIC 3000

Cameo – Melbourne CBD

A bar hidden in the sky, on the 80th floor of the Ritz Carlton. Best view of Melbourne from a secret bar, best spot to impress a date, killer bevs from the bar team and an unbelievably exxy list of specialist vintage cocktails using antique spirits (some even pre-Prohibition) if you want to drop $400 on a 1931 Manhattan. Regular Manhattan’s much cheaper though.

650 Lonsdale St, Melbourne VIC 3000

One or Two – Melbourne CBD

Opposite Supper Inn in Chinatown is an unobtrusive doorway leading to one of the best boutique, hole-in-the-wall hidden bars in the CBD. One or Two is not a place for getting smashed, it’s your sophistique walk-in only evening interlude for one or two specialty drinks, including a guest menu from international cocktail bars.

18 Celestial Ave, Melbourne VIC 3000

Flower Drum Bar – Melbourne CBD

​Martinis at Flower Drum’s hidden bar in Melbourne’s CBD

Duck pancakes and dirty martinis? Dim sum and Coravin? Noods and VB? It’s all good, here. The Flower Drum front bar is decked out in lavish wallpaper, plush booths and gold detailing, but it welcomes all crowds, from bankers and politicians to hospo knock-offs.

17 Market Ln, Melbourne VIC 3000

Fable – Melbourne CBD

On the 13th floor of the Greek Community building, this CBD rooftop bar has one of those extensive menus with a little story behind every drink – which is nice and all, but I’m just here to slam daiquiris. They lean towards New World spirits, bright colours and punchy flavours, plus a dedicated martini list and Mediterranean snacks.

13/168 Lonsdale St, Melbourne VIC 3000

Izakaya Den – Melbourne CBD

Speakeasy, but make it about sake. Descend to this underground bar in Melbourne’s CBD from Russell Street to a sexy little neo-Tokyo den. Long, dark bar, black wood and steel, open kitchen and izakaya-style snacks (they got the grill and the skill, baby) and some damn fine drinks.

Basement/118 Russell St, Melbourne VIC 3000

Brunswick Aces – Brunswick East

Something a bit left (or north) of centre, originally launched as the first non-alc cocktail bar. Brunswick Aces now does a mix of both as an inclusive locale for all kinds of drinkers. It’s rare to find a distillery bar that puts at least as much love into zero alc offerings as boozy ones, a good zero ABV place to have on the list for Dry July or when you’re up the duff AND up for a night out.

124 Weston St, Brunswick East VIC 3057

Theory Bar – Melbourne CBD

A laneway arts bar tucked away behind Spleen (the infamous home of alco slushies and 4am regret), Theory is an unpretentious, lesser known venue of free comedy, gaming nights and happy hour specials. Fun drinks, good folks, casual as anything.

Ground Floor/19-23 Meyers Pl, Melbourne VIC 3000

Yugen – South Yarra

Honestly like stepping into a Bond villain lair. This restaurant bar sits in a cavernous hollow beneath the Yugen tea room, with a towering backbar, golden chandelier, exxy spirits and solid signatures with a Japanese twist. You don’t need to wear a suit but I wouldn’t recommend trying to slip through in trackies either.

605 Chapel St, South Yarra VIC 3141

Bouvardia – Melbourne CBD

A narrow staircase on Bourke St between two Thai restaurants, it’s one of the lesser-known CBD bars with a mid-century luxe fitout of cerulean lounges, mossy green marble and brass fixtures. The drinks list leans towards the experimental, you’ll see lists of salted, fermented, clarified, caramelised, infused or carbonated ingredients, with clear ABV and allergens (we love). Never dull, never average.

2/169 Bourke St, Melbourne VIC 3000

Above Board – Collingwood

No signage, you either know what you’re looking for or notice the staircase as you’re heading for the Beermash toilets and go “oh hello”. One of Melbourne’s best cocktail bars, no reservations, walk-in only, line up and wait or leave your number and hope for the best. Bar seating, low light, soft music, good chat and award-winning bevs.

1/306 Smith St, Collingwood VIC 3066

Red Betty – Brunswick

Very fitting that this hidden bar (entrance via Houdini Lane) is in a former Brunswick magic theatre. A bit divey, a bit neon, it’s a friendly and snug place to catch a local gig, do some life drawing or smash a few casual ‘spressy marts.

859a Sydney Rd, Brunswick VIC 3056

Mjølner – Melbourne CBD

You’ve come to scull beer from the Viking drinking horn. That’s why you’re here. Or cocktails with that “no punches pulled, all-out Viking feasting hall” energy. I mean, caramelised pork infused Havana 7y/o rum with PX sherry and bone broth? For Odin’s sake.

106 Hardware St, Melbourne VIC 3000

Lui Bar – Melbourne CBD

Set on the 55th floor of the Rialto, it’s a posh panorama bar and one of those splurge spots to have on the list for a special occasion or when someone’s got the company card and nothing to lose. Everything’s a bit extra here, from the bar snacks by Vue De Monde to the signature drinks like a ‘Native Southside’ with green ant gin.

525 Collins St, Melbourne VIC 3000

Eau-De-Vie – Melbourne CBD

Eau-de-Vie is the OG for Melbourne’s speakeasies, the absolute embodiment of the concept. Flair and flame, smoke and mirrors, it’s the golden age of bartending theatre, baby, and they don’t make ‘em like this anymore.

1 Malthouse Ln, Melbourne VIC 3000

Black Kite Commune – Melbourne CBD

Down a side street beyond Bar Ampere is a shimmering gold bar beneath a starlit ceiling mural, manned by some absolute legendary weapons of the bar scene. You’re welcome any day of the week, whether for a knock-off pint, a classic cocktail, champagne and oysters or a slutty, lush late-night venison burger. The human birdcage is weird, but harmless.

30 Russell Pl, Melbourne VIC 3000

Dessous – Melbourne CBD

Translating in French to either “beneath” or “ladies’ undergarments”, Dessous is a sexy subterranean cocktail bar with Thai-influenced snacks and the kind of low lamp lighting that’ll make you want to kiss yourself in the bathroom mirror. One of the best underground

Basement/164 Flinders Ln, Melbourne VIC 3000

Hats & Tatts – Melbourne CBD

Known only by the CBCo beer can sign, Hats itself can be easy to miss if you’re not familiar with the neon-lit frat house American dive. But did you know there’s a dedicated rum bar on the rooftop complete with cigar humidor? Now you do.

1/246 Russell St, Melbourne VIC 3000

Bar Clara – Melbourne CBD

A dark basement in Chinatown with ostentatious cocktails, the kind with smoke infusions or blowtorched marshmallow, plus a back bar of rare Chartreuses and obscure spirits, because hey, somebody has to.

87 Little Bourke St, Melbourne VIC 3000

Cinema Nova Bar – Carlton

Cinema Nova’s balcony bar is exquisite.

Not so much a hidden bar as it is an underrated and unique bar in Melbourne, overlooked because you’re late for the movie and scrambling for popcorn and choc tops. While their proud claim to have the “finest” wine list of any Australian cinema remains unverified at this time, it’s a Lygon St people-watching spot with Mon-Thurs Happy Hour so that’s reason enough to add it to your off-the-beaten-track bar geography. Go during the day after a classic Carlton lunch.

380 Lygon St, Carlton VIC 3053

Misfits – Footscray

Formerly the home of Baby Snakes, this Footscray laneway bar is a new home of art, performance and good times in Footscray. Gigs and DJs, local beer, wine and spirits, fun cocktails and pizza from Slice Shop next door.

30 Chambers Street, Footscray, VIC 3011

Franklins – Thornbury

The only sign is “COCKTAILS” in neon, and to be honest that’s the only sign you need. One of the northside’s post-industrial venues, but actually does a good job of feeling cosy and welcoming. It’s your friendly neighbourhood Northcote pizza party. With, yes, cocktails.

646 High St, Thornbury VIC 3071

Robot Bar – Melbourne CBD

A hidden split-level Japanese bar decorated with robots because of course it is. Predominantly purveyors of sake, but also whiskies, cocktails and beer.

12 Bligh Pl, Melbourne VIC 3000