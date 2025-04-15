Hikers Keep Getting Stranded in ‘Challenging’ Areas of Arizona Desert

It was a busy weekend for authorities in Arizona. Two people had to be rescued after finding themselves stranded in remote areas of the Arizona desert in separate incidents.

In a press release, U.S. Customs and Border Protection recounted both incidents. The first situation occurred on April 11 when Tucson Sector Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents, in collaboration with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a hiker stranded near the Superstition Mountains, east of Phoenix.

The hiker, who was unable to walk due to a potentially broken ankle, was located after a helicopter search. A BORSTAR agent was lowered to the ground to reach the hiker. Agents then rescued the hiker via hoist.

It’s no surprise that the hiker got stranded in that location. The U.S. Forest Service warns that conditions in the area range from fair to very poor.

The Second Rescue of the Weekend

The following day, agents assigned to the Sonoita Border Patrol Station responded to a call from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office for a lost and injured hiker on the Arizona Trail near Pauline Ridge.

A helicopter was once again used to locate the second stranded hiker. However, this time the rugged terrain and dense foliage made it impossible for the helicopter to land. As such, the agents on the ground conducted the rescue.

Once agents reached the hiker, they learned that he’d been lost for two days. He was transported to the Sonoita-Elgin Fire Department for further evaluation and treatment.

Notably, the U.S. Forest Service said that the area from which the hiker was rescued includes sections that are “remote and challenging” to navigate.

“I am incredibly proud of our agents’ swift and professional response to these incidents,” Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin said. “These rescues are a testament to their training, teamwork and unwavering commitment to public safety. Our agents and teams continuously demonstrate their dedication to saving people’s lives.”