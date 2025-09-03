Hollow Knight: Silksong Gets Key Delivery Update From Team Cherry

We’re one day away from one of the most anticipated releases in gaming. Hollow Knight: Silksong comes out on September 4th, and it warms my heart to see an indie game this hyped.

Unfortunately, there are no review codes—but it’s for a very good reason. Team Cherry wanted to show respect to the people who backed it over the years, and I think that’s pretty awesome. They would have gotten my money anyway. They also posted an update on key delivery for the game for their backers.

How do the silksong keys work?

Hollow Knight: Silksong backers are aware of the survey they have to fill out to get their keys. The post on Kickstarter reminds them to fill it out as the survey will close today, September 3rd.

“Surveys will close in 24hours from now. If you do miss the cut-off, don’t worry! You can still receive your Silksong keys, but you’ll have to contact us directly through backers@teamcherry.com.au.“

Key Delivery Details

For everyone who has filled out their survey, your keys will arrive shortly before release.

Steam/DRM Free: As with the original game, Steam keys will be delivered via Humble Bundle. This includes the Official Soundtrack for all players. DRM free versions will also be distributed via the same link, though these will not be visible until launch.

Nintendo Switch: Keys will be delivered directly via email. Note:

These codes will not be redeemable until the game has launched in your territory!

For Nintendo Switch 2 players, after redeeming your Nintendo Switch key and downloading the game, you will additionally need to download the (free) Hollow Knight: Silksong Upgrade Pack from the eshop to unlock the platform’s enhanced features.

It’s cool to see that the Switch 2 upgrade pack is free. Team Cherry has been pretty gamer-friendly throughout this whole thing, including asking just $19.99 for the game.

It’s pretty awesome to see how harmonious the relationship between gamers and devs can be. Gamers bought the original game in droves and gave them the chance to work on this game at their own pace. And in turn, Team Cherry took care of gamers when it was time for the sequel to drop. Beautiful.