This Holographic Glitch Art Looks Like an Iridescent Oil Slick

The Hamburg-based NobleNorse Studio specializes in what they call “contemporary design services,” a term that becomes apparent in firm’s latest personal project, Holographic glitch. Created with the support of Glitché, the so-called series of “Self-initiated studies creating glitched and destroyed digital art based on holographic material,” as the artists describe it look at once like the illusory smartphone images of Simon Pyle, Radiohead’s Kinect-based video, and Peter Saville’s iconic Joy Division album art. While details on the project are sparse, the moiré effect-inducing themselves are fascinating imaginings of how light effects like iridescence can be represented on-screen.

Below, check out more of NobleNorse Studio’s Holographic glitch. series.

Videos by VICE

Visit Behance to check out NobleNorse Studio’s entire Holographic glitch. series.

Related:

Watching Iridescent Ink Spread On Fingerprints Is Visual Heaven

We Talked With Dextro, One Of The Most Elusive Algorithmic Artists

The ‘Holographic’ 3D Video Machine Has Arrived