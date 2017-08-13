Homemade Bagels Recipe

Servings: 12
Prep time: 2 hours
Total time: 2 hours
Ingredients
1 teaspoon active dry yeast
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
2 tablespoons honey (I use buckwheat honey because it’s funky, and closely resembles the ingredient that many recipes call for instead which is barley malt syrup—use whichever you prefer)
1 ½ tablespoons kosher salt
5 cups all-purpose flour
Videos by VICE
Directions
- In a standup mixer fitted with the dough-hook, combine the yeast and 2 cups|473 ml water. Give it a quick stir to get the yeast excited. Add the sugar, salt, and honey and stir.
- Slowly add the 5 cups flour and mix for 5 minutes (stopping to scrape down the sides if need be). After 5 minutes, the dough should be tacky but not sticky. Drop the dough ball into a lightly oiled bowl and cover the bowl with lightly oiled cellophane and set it in a warm place to rise for 2 hours.
- After 2 hours, the dough should have doubled in size. At this point, you dump your dough onto the counter and either pinch or cut the dough into 12 approximately equal-sized pieces. Roll them into balls and leave on 2 Silpat or parchment-lined cookie sheets, topped with a lightly damped towel, for 20 minutes.
- They will have puffed a bit and now it’s time to poke the hole in the middle. Poke your finger through and stretch a 2-inch hole. Throw ’em back down on the cookie sheets and let ’em rise for 20 more minutes.
- Meanwhile heat your oven to 500°F and get your ‘everything’ toppings together in a bowl, as well as a large (preferably wide) stockpot ¾ full of boiling water with 2 tablespoons of honey mixed in. Turn it down to a simmer, and when the bagels have finished their second 20-minute proof, plop 3 or 4 in, making sure not to crowd them. Simmer them in the water for 30 seconds on each side, then place them back on the cookie sheets. Immediately sprinkle liberally with toppings.
- Pop the trays in the oven for 5 minutes then turn the heat down to 350° F degrees. Rotate the pans and let them cook for 10-12 more minutes. They should be golden brown and they should smell like heaven.
From The Dinner Bell: A Brunch for the Cast and Crew of ‘High Maintenance’
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.