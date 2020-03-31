Baked Hominy and Cheese Recipe

Servings: 6-8

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

5 garlic cloves

3 poblano peppers (about 10 ounces|285 grams)

1 medium yellow onion, quartered

2 tablespoons olive oil

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

32 ounces|700 grams|5 cups cooked hominy

2 cups|175 grams shredded pepper jack cheese

2 cups|150 grams shredded sharp cheddar

1 cup|200 grams sour cream

½ cup|110 ml heavy cream

¼ cup|40 grams pickled jalapeños, diced

5 scallions, sliced, plus more to garnish

1 lime, juiced

Directions

Heat the oven to broil. Place the garlic, poblanos, and onion on a baking sheet. Toss with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Broil, flipping once, until charred, about 9 to 10 minutes. Set aside until cool enough to handle. Reduce the oven temperature to 375°F. Peel the garlic and onion, discarding the skins, and transfer to a food processor or blender. Remove the skin and seeds from the poblanos, discarding the skin and seeds, then transfer to the food processor with the garlic and onion. Purée until smooth and transfer to a large bowl. Add half of the hominy to the food processor or blender and purée until smooth. Transfer to the bowl with the puréed vegetables along with the remaining hominy. Add half each of the pepper jack and cheddar, the sour cream, heavy cream, pickled jalapeños, scallions, lime juice, salt, and pepper and toss to combine. Pour the mixture into a greased 9-inch-by-13-inch casserole dish and top with the remaining cheeses. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until golden and bubbly. Sprinkle with sliced scallions and serve.

